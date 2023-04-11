These Swiss-made milk chocolates are incredibly creamy (and vegan)

The milk chocolate bars from LOVO are super creamy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, so you may not expect them to be dairy-free. These are plant-based milk chocolates, and they come in four varieties: Oatmilk, Almondmilk, Coconutmilk, and Hazelnutmilk. Dressed in colorful blue wrappers, the confections are made in Switzerland, where milk chocolate was invented. “We went straight to the source, Switzerland, the home of milk chocolate,” says co-founder Simon Lester, who recently rolled out the Toronto-based line with his wife, Courtenay Vuchnich. “The Swiss have deep expertise in knowing how to achieve creamy and decadent plant-milk chocolate.” Lester has many years of experience in the chocolate industry as well, having started working at Cadbury in his 20s. A decade ago, the couple launched Pascha, a vegan and allergy-friendly dark chocolate line. For LOVO, they strived to embrace rather than hide the flavors of the different plant milks. The Oatmilk’s lushness and the various nut milks’ subtle pleasing flavors shine through each bar without being overwhelming. Vegan and gluten-free, you can also bake with these. “We have spent decades working as chocolatiers bringing new, modern, delicious options to consumers,” says Vuchnich ($19.95 for a 4-pack). Available at lovochocolate.com.