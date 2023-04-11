A Trillium anniversary and other notes from the New England beer scene

It was Trillium’s 10th anniversary weekend, and the tap room was packed with young families waiting out the last few weeks of cold, damp New England weather. I had two beers on site: Mosaic Cutting Tiles, a double IPA brewed with honey, and the Czech Dark lager. Among the brews I purchased to take a`way were The Streets, a “triple” IPA released in late March annually, as well as Trillium Ten , a farmhouse ale made with Danko rye and corn grown on founders JC and Esther Tetreault’s farm in North Stonington, Conn.

That last sentence is poignant because it seems like way more than 10 years ago that Trillium existed only as a hidden counter in Fort Point. I remember lugging clean (they had to be clean) growlers there from my apartment to fill with any amount of whatever pale ale or IPA was on tap that day. I remember the line snaking out the door and around the block, and the pungent smell of hops that smacked you when you breached the threshold. I miss the anticipation of that line, and the knowledge that you’re about to score the beer from the brewery everyone you know can’t stop talking about.

Ten years in, Trillium’s team has grown from three to more than 300. The beers are still excellent, though I’m gravitating more and more toward the farmhouse styles than the bigger IPAs and stouts. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.

Here are some other notes from the New England beer scene:

NERAX returns

The New England Real Ale Exhibition, a quirky festival in which some of the more passionate beer enthusiasts anywhere geek out over cask-conditioned ales and ciders, is returning after a three-year absence. The festival marks the only opportunity anywhere in the United States to try certain beers from the UK, and was actually delayed a bit this spring because some brews were still on the boat. The 2023 NERAX festival features over 100 beers and will run April 19-22 at the South Boston Lithuanian Club.

Finback Brewery Whale Watching festival

Many people experienced beer festival burnout in the years before the pandemic, but a festival with a good hook is always appealing. Enter Finback’s Whale Watching fest, which takes place in Rhode Island and features over 60 breweries, from Virginia’s The Veil to Miami’s J. Wakefield. I’ve always encouraged you to support local beer, but part of the appeal of this fest, run by a brewery out of Brooklyn, is the chance to try beers that are almost always not available in the state. Note, too, that “whales” in this case is shorthand for rare beers, which will pop up in limited quantities during the day. The festival takes place in Pawtucket, R.I., on Saturday, May 20.

