Recipes: Make quick meals with canned beans from your cabinet

The next time you look into your refrigerator and think there’s nothing to eat, take a glance at your pantry instead. In our book Cook What You Have: Make a Meal Out of Almost Anything, we create interesting meals out of ingredients most cooks already have on hand — and canned beans are a perfect start. Simmering pinto beans with canned tomatoes, bacon, chili powder, and cumin creates a complexly flavored, one-pot meal in well under an hour. Apple cider vinegar brightens our take on Louisiana red beans and rice. And frying cannellini beans until they blister lends a pleasing contrast to their soft, creamy interiors; we amp up the flavor with lemon juice and smoked paprika.

Mexican frijoles charros, or “cowboy beans,” is often made by simmering pinto beans and fresh tomatoes with multiple varieties of pork, including sausage, ham, pork rind, and shoulder or foot. In our pantry-centric riff on frijoles charros, we keep things simple — but make them smoky — by using bacon. We add spiciness and even more smoky notes with chipotle chili in adobo sauce. Serve these hearty, stewy beans with warm tortillas.

6 ounces bacon, chopped

1 medium red onion, ¾ chopped, ¼ finely chopped, reserved separately

3 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 chipotle chili in adobo, chopped, plus 2 teaspoons adobo sauce

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

Two 15½-ounce cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

14½-ounce can crushed tomatoes

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Chopped fresh cilantro or sliced radishes or both, optional, for garnish

In a large pot set over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and beginning to crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Add the chopped onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, chipotle and adobo sauce, cumin, and chili powder; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the beans, broth, and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is slightly thickened, about 20 minutes.

Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the finely chopped onion, and topped with cilantro and/or radishes, if using.

Kidney Bean and Rice Salad With Bacon and Cider Vinegar Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Kidney Bean and Rice Salad With Bacon and Cider Vinegar

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Red beans and rice, a Louisiana classic, inspired this salad. Smoky bacon, fruity cider vinegar, and an entire bunch of scallions add loads of flavor, while red bell pepper and celery bring sweetness and crunch. Straight from the can, beans are bland; heating them with seasonings ensures tastiness on the inside as well as on the outside because as the beans cool, they soak up lots of flavor. Serve the salad at room temperature.

4 ounces bacon, chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal, whites and greens reserved separately

⅓ cup cider vinegar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Two 15½-ounce cans kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups cooked white rice

2 medium celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside. Pour off and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the skillet.

Return the skillet to medium-high heat, then add the oil, scallion whites, vinegar, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits. Add the beans and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes.

Transfer the bean mixture to a medium bowl. Add the rice, celery, bell pepper, scallion greens, and bacon; toss to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature.

Fried White Beans With Bacon, Garlic, and Spinach Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Fried White Beans With Bacon, Garlic, and Spinach

Makes 4 servings

This simple recipe takes full advantage of the starchiness of cannellini beans. Fry the beans in the fat rendered from bacon combined with some fruity olive oil to brown and crisp their exteriors. Garlic, smoked paprika, and lemon juice are perfect flavor accents, and baby spinach wilted into the mix rounds out the dish.

For best crisping and to minimize splatter, pat the beans dry after draining. When frying, stir the beans only every minute or so.

Served with some crusty bread alongside, this makes a great light main.

4 ounces bacon, chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 15½-ounce cans cannellini beans, rinsed, drained, and patted dry

5-ounce container baby spinach

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges to serve

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium heat, combine the bacon and 1 tablespoon oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside.

To the fat remaining in the skillet, add the garlic, paprika, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the beans and cook, stirring only about once every minute or so, until the skins begin to split and crisp and are lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes.

Add the spinach and stir just until wilted. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish, drizzle with additional oil, and sprinkle with the bacon. Serve with lemon wedges.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.