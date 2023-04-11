Billionaire alumnus Ken Griffin donates $300 million to Harvard

“[Griffin’s] choice to support FAS underscores the power of education to transform lives and to expand the reach of our research in every field imaginable,” Bacow told the Harvard Gazette , the news website run by the school’s communications department. “It has been a great pleasure to get to know Ken throughout my presidency, and I am deeply and personally appreciative of the confidence he has placed in us — and in our mission — to do good in the world.”

The gift to Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, or FAS, is one of multiple million-dollar donations Griffin has given the university since he graduated in 1989, adding up to more than $500 million in total, according to university president Larry Bacow’s announcement.

Billionaire alumnus Ken Griffin donated a $300 million unrestricted gift to Harvard University, which will rename its Graduate School of Arts and Science to honor the Citadel hedge fund CEO’s lifetime donations, the university announced Tuesday.

In 1999, Griffin established a scholarship at Harvard in honor of his grandfather. Harvard’s financial aid office was renamed after Griffin in 2014 following a $150 million donation to support students with demonstrated financial need, which remains the largest single gift to Harvard College. He has also made donations to Harvard Law School and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Advertisement

“His extraordinary investment in our institution and, notably, his understanding of the power of unrestricted funds have been essential to our School’s ability to confidently advance academic excellence in service to the world, while navigating headwinds from the pandemic to shifts in the economy,” Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the FAS and incoming president of the university, told the Gazette.

Griffin graduated from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree in economics and founded Citadel just one year later in 1990. In 2022, Griffin was ranked 21st on Forbes 400 list of richest people in the United States. He has given an estimated $1.56 billion to philanthropic causes, according to Forbes, including to Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, the University of Chicago, and the State Department’s COVID-19 relief initiatives. Griffin was also one of the top political donors in the 2022 midterm elections, giving more than $100 million to GOP candidates.

Advertisement

Because the donation is unrestricted, Harvard’s leaders have full discretion over how to use the $300 million within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, which houses the university’s undergraduate and PhD programs. According to the Harvard Gazette, the gift will further the mission of the FAS. In particular, it will support excellence in teaching, graduate education, and research across the disciplines.

“Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences is committed to advancing ideas that will shape humanity’s future, while providing important insight into our past,” Griffin told the Harvard Gazette. “I am excited to support the impactful work of this great institution.”

The renaming of the Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences comes on the graduate school’s 150th anniversary.

“Generosity and loyalty are among the defining characteristics of our alumni,” Bacow said in an email announcing the donation to the Harvard community. “We are deeply grateful for his continued confidence and steadfast engagement, which includes unparalleled support for undergraduate financial aid.”

Harvard last year reported its endowment was valued at over $50.9 billion.

Advertisement

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.