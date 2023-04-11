Burglar confronted by homeowner in Tewksbury; flees scene, striking woman with SUV, police say

“While still en route to the scene, officers were informed that a man in a black SUV was driving erratically in the area where the break-in occurred, and that the vehicle struck a woman in a yard nearby,” the statement said.

At around 7:25 p.m., police received a report of a man breaking and entering into a home on River Road, officials said. The man fled when the homeowner confronted him, according to a statement from Tewksbury police.

An Everett man is facing charges following a wild scene in a Tewksbury neighborhood after he allegedly broke into a home Monday night, fled the scene in a vehicle, and struck a woman in a front yard, police said.

Advertisement

Video footage released by police shows the vehicle cutting across a front yard, speeding after several pedestrians in the area.

Police determined that after breaking into the home, the man, driving a Honda CRV, allegedly attempted to run over a woman on Mount Joy Drive, authorities said. The woman escaped, but the Honda then struck another nearby woman in the leg, police said.

The Honda also slammed into a rock wall in a yard as it drove away, officials said.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as Tommy Moges, 22, police said. He was taken into custody at his residence in Everett, police said.

Moges is facing charges of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, police said.

Moges will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Lowell District Court, officials said.

“We are thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident,” Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said. “I am grateful for our officers who responded quickly, conducted a thorough investigation, and promptly made an arrest.”

Advertisement

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.