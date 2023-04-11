Lanes reopened after car fire causes delays on Mass. Pike in Boston

A car fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston for about an hour, officials said.
“Vehicle Fire in #Boston on I-90 WB, at Exit 132,” tweeted the state Department of Transportation at 10:05 a.m. “The left and center lane are closed [westbound]. The left lane is also closed [eastbound]. Expect delays.”
There was no immediate word on injuries.
At 11:05 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the blaze had been put out and all lanes had reopened.
“Fire extinguished,” the agency tweeted. “All lanes now open.”
Requests for further comment were sent Tuesday morning to MassDOT and State Police.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
