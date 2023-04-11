FBI warns travelers of malware threat at free charging stations at airports, hotels and malls

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers,” the bureau tweeted. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

The warning against charging stations came in an April 6 tweet from the FBI Denver division.

The FBI is warning the public against using free charging stations to power up phones at airports, hotels, and malls, citing malware that nefarious actors can secretly implant in innocent travelers’ devices.

The LA County district attorney’s office had put out a prior warning about the malware practice, known colloquially as “juice jacking,” in a 2019 statement.

“In the USB Charger Scam, often called ‘juice jacking,’ criminals load malware onto charging stations or cables they leave plugged in at the stations so they may infect the phones and other electronic devices of unsuspecting users,” the 2019 statement said. “The malware may lock the device or export data and passwords directly to the scammer.”

The Federal Communications Commission in October 2021 also flagged the dangers of juice jacking.

“Cybersecurity experts have warned that criminals can load malware onto public USB charging stations to maliciously access electronic devices while they are being charged,” the FCC said at the time in a statement.

“Malware installed through a dirty USB port can lock a device or export personal data and passwords directly to the perpetrator,” the FCC said. “Criminals can use that information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors.”

Travelers, the FCC said, should eschew USB charging stations and use “an AC power outlet instead,” and they should bring “AC, car chargers, and” their own USB cables when traveling.

The FCC added that people should carry “a portable charger or external battery” and consider “carrying a charging-only cable, which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging, from a trusted supplier.”

A request for further comment was sent to an FBI spokesperson Tuesday.

“The FBI warns against using public phone charging stations due to the risk of ‘juice jacking,’ where hackers infect devices with malware through public chargers,” tweeted financial commentator Andrew Lokenauth on Monday.

“Compromised USB cables can lead to the theft of usernames and passwords, steal personal information or even take control of the device,” Lokenauth tweeted. “Avoid public chargers at airports, hotels, or shopping centers, and instead use your own USB cables and charging plugs with electrical outlets.”

