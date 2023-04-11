Federal embezzlement trial of four Boston Police officers accused of overtime scam is underway

For years officers assigned to the evidence control unit were paid for full four- or eight-hour overtime shift, even when they were allowed to leave after just an hour or two, and nobody ever questioned it, an attorney for Timothy Torigian, a former lieutenant, said during opening statements at his embezzlement trial in US District Court in Boston.

Lawyers for four former and current Boston Police officers accused of running an overtime scam out of the department’s evidence warehouse told jurors Tuesday that there’s no dispute that they were paid for overtime hours they didn’t work, but said they were merely following longstanding practices accepted by top brass.

“Not a superintendent, not a deputy superintendent and certainly not the commissioner ever told them there was anything inappropriate or incorrect about those practices,” Attorney Robert Goldstein, who represents Torigian said. “In practice it was a time honored tradition that officers could, would and did submit overtime” in four or eight-hour blocks.

But, a prosecutor told jurors that the government will present evidence that Torigian, who resigned; Robert Twitchell and Henry Doherty, who are both retired; and Officer Kendra Conway, who remains suspended without pay, knowingly stole from the city by filing false overtime slips to collect thousands of dollars for shifts they didn’t work.

“This was not some kind of misunderstanding,” Assistant US Attorney Christine Wichers said during her opening remarks. “Everybody knew that this was stealing.”

A three-count indictment charges Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Twitchell, 61, of Norton; Doherty, 64, of Dorchester; and Conway, 52, of Boston; with conspiracy to commit embezzlement, embezzlement and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

They were among 15 current and former Boston police officers charged in the alleged overtime scheme involving the evidence control unit. Nine of them pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges and are awaiting sentencing. One retired officer died last year while the charges were pending. One other person charged in the scheme, former Captain Richard Evans, is awaiting trial.

The nine officers who are awaiting sentencing for their role in the scheme are cooperating with the government and will testify at trial that “they knew what they were doing and what the defendants were doing was wrong,” Wichers said.

The indictment alleges that the evidence control unit, which was responsible for caring for and cataloging evidence at the department’s warehouse in Hyde Park, was offered overtime to help purge a backlog at the warehouse -- at a rate of one-and-a-half times their pay for a four-hour shift.

In addition, the officers were also offered overtime shifts of up to 8.5 hours one Saturday a month to transport prescription drugs confiscated by police to an incinerator in Saugus for destruction.

Wichers told jurors that officers were to be paid overtime in 15-minute increments for the hours they worked, yet filed false overtime reports between 2016 and 2019 resulting in overpayments totaling about $300,000.

She said alarms at the warehouse showed that it often was closed at 6p.m., yet officers filed overtime slips indicating they had worked until 8 p.m.

The indictment alleges that Torigian collected $43,000 in unearned overtime and approved false overtime slips for other officers while serving as commander of the evidence warehouse; and that Twitchell, collected over $25,000 in unearned overtime and approved false slips for other officers while a sergeant. Doherty is accused of collecting nearly $26,000 in unearned overtime, and Conway is accused of collecting more than $16,000 in unearned overtime.

But defense lawyers told jurors that their clients are innocent and would never risk their careers, reputations and pensions for overtime payments.

Attorney Hank Brennan, who represents Conway, a 23-year veteran of the force, noted in his opening remarks that she is a Black woman who rose through the ranks of a department dominated by white males and was not part of any conspiracy to steal overtime.

“She went to work and she followed the rules,” said Brennan, adding that Conway was assigned to the evidence control unit in late 2017 and was told by her supervisors that she was entitled to four hours of overtime for working the extra shift, regardless of whether she was told allowed to leave early.

“The evidence will show when you are a subordinate, a patrol officer, you trust your superiors,” Brennan said. “You trust the system and you do what you are told.”

Doherty, who retired after 33 years on the force, was involved in over 2,600 arrests as a patrolman who “spent his entire life actively protecting the citizens of Boston,” his attorney, John Amabile, told jurors.

“The culture” of the department was to award overtime shifts in four-to-eight hour increments, said Amabile, telling jurors that it was “absurd” to suggest there was a conspiracy to steal overtime.

Twitchell’s attorney, Liam Scully, said the evidence will show that Twitchell, a 30-year-veteran of the force who retired after suffering an injury, “never stole a single dollar” from the department or anyone else.

“He loved being a police officer,” Scully said. “He literally bled for the blue. He literally risked his life when he had to for the job.”

Judge Nathaniel Gorton rejected a request by Scully to continue the trial. Scully had argued that Twitchell, who is in a wheelchair, is in poor health and unable to fully participate in his defense. Testimony in the case is scheduled to begin when the trial resumes on Thursday.

The indictment was handed down three years ago amid national calls for police reform and on the heels of a sweeping overtime scandal involving the Massachusetts State Police. In that case, 46 troopers were implicated during an internal audit, and ultimately 10 faced federal or state charges and pleaded guilty.





