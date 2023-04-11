The gentleman from Maine who brought peace to Northern Ireland

While dissidents who long for a return to violence will throw the occasional Molotov cocktail or aspire to do worse, Biden will be warmly received by the vast majority of people in the North.

Biden’s visit underscores the steadfast American support for a peace agreement it brokered and has spent a quarter-century boosting.

President Biden arrived in Belfast Tuesday, to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement that ended The Troubles 25 years ago.

Presumably, there will be an even bigger outpouring of emotion and thanks next week when George Mitchell returns to Belfast, where he presided over the marathon negotiations that produced the Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement

Having covered that conflict, and knowing many of the personalities in those negotiations, it is my considered opinion that the deal would not have been reached without Mitchell, the former senator from Maine whom President Bill Clinton tapped as his special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

As a hard-core Red Sox fan, who had to wait more than 70 years to see them win a World Series, as a majority leader who fostered bipartisan respect and decorum in the US Senate, Mitchell possessed the relentless patience and eternal optimism that was essential to persuade politicians who historically regarded compromise as treachery that politics is not a zero-sum game.

To say that Mitchell’s patience was tried in Northern Ireland is an understatement of biblical proportions, and no one tried it more than the Bible-thumping fundamentalist preacher politician the Rev. Ian Paisley. Paisley built his career on anti-Catholic rhetoric, defining his approach to resolving conflict with a simple, obstructionist slogan: No surrender.

Accusing Mitchell of being biased in favor of his enemies, Paisley stayed out of the negotiations, claiming, “George Mitchell is from the Kennedy stable of the Boston lobby of republicanism.”

Advertisement

Mitchell was appalled when Martha Pope, his chief of staff, was smeared by a British tabloid in an effort to derail the talks. The paper claimed she was having an affair with convicted IRA bomber Gerry Kelly, a member of the Sinn Fein negotiating team. Within a week, Pope received a retraction and six-figure settlement.

Paisley pushed the conspiracy theory, but Mitchell refrained from publicly criticizing him or other unionist politicians who held the discredited story up as evidence of Mitchell’s bias. Mitchell’s diplomacy mirrored his approach on Capitol Hill, where he kept his promise to Bob Dole, his Republican counterpart, to never criticize him personally in public.

Mitchell grew up working-class in a factory community in Maine, and he intuitively understood it was the working class in Northern Ireland who bore the brunt of the conflict, steeling his resolve during the on-again-off-again negotiations.

Even Mitchell’s patience had its limits, and his decision after years of negotiation to impose a deadline and sequester the negotiators was genius. He told them they could not leave until they had a deal or until they were prepared to tell the world they had failed. After 33 hours of round-the-clock bargaining, they had a deal.

The next day, an exhausted but relieved Mitchell told me he was looking forward to go home. He said he’d be back, and he was, many times.

“It’s a funny place,” he said. “It grows on you.”

Even Ian Paisley, who opposed the agreement, eventually came around to lead the power-sharing government it created. Mitchell praised Paisley’s conversion.

Advertisement

Mitchell is scheduled to open a conference on the 25th anniversary at Queens University in Belfast next week. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are among the other leaders scheduled to attend.

Four months after the agreement was reached, IRA dissidents planted a bomb in Omagh, killing 29 people. One of the injured was 15-year-old Claire Gallagher, a gifted pianist who was blinded by the explosion.

Mitchell met with Claire Gallagher and was moved beyond words when she told him she held no bitterness. She urged him to keep pushing for peace.

A couple of years after George Mitchell met Claire Gallagher and held her hand, his wife Heather gave birth to a baby girl.

They named her Claire.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.