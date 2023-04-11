It sure looks like a Biden aide is running for Congress in Rhode Island

Amo has submitted his resignation as special assistant to President Biden and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, the clearest sign yet that he is planning to jump into the race.

Gabe Amo isn’t a household name in Rhode Island politics, but it’s increasingly likely that the Moses Brown graduate and former aide to Gina Raimondo is going to join the field seeking to replace US Representative David Cicilline in the First Congressional District.

Amo declined to comment on Monday.

You can never tell for sure how a first-time candidate will handle the pressure of a campaign, but Amo has connections all over the country, a deep fund-raising network, and he’s one of the few people in Rhode Island with relationships in both Governor Dan McKee’s world and the Raimondo-Helena Foulkes’ orbit.

Cicilline plans to step down at the end of next month to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, and a primary has been scheduled for Sept. 5. The general election is Nov. 7.

On the Democratic side, the candidates who have formally announced a campaign or opened a federal campaign account include: Nick Autiello, Mickeda Barnes, Stephanie Beauté, state Representative Nathan Biah, state Senator Sandra Cano, state Representative Stephen Casey, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Aaron Regunberg, state Senator Ana Quezada, and Allen Waters. Renewable energy investor Don Carlson is expected to announce his campaign next week.

No Republican has announced plans to run yet.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.