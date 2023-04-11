Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises Revere High students ahead of ‘In the Heights’ performance

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony Award winning artist who wrote the Broadway smash, had a special video message for the cast of the production, the first musical performed at the school in more than three decades.

When the student cast of “In the Heights” gathered in a classroom at Revere High School to watch a recording of a dress rehearsal ahead of Wednesday night’s premiere, they were treated to a dazzling Broadway surprise.

“Hey, Revere, good morning,” Miranda said after singing lines from the musical’s opening song in a video presented to the students. “Break a leg ... Congratulations. Remember to be a community every second you’re on that stage. Mwah!”

As soon as Miranda’s face filled the screen, the students erupted into excited shreiks, laughter, and gasps of disbelief, said Tina Petty, the show’s assistant director.

The students watched the video multiple times, and some even broke into tears at the sight of the musical theater superstar. The encouragement from Miranda was exactly what the students needed ahead of their show, said Kristina Menissian, director of the show.

“They were quiet at first but as soon as [the video] panned down to Lin’s face and they heard [him say] ‘Revere’ they absolutely lost it,” Petty said. “It was great that Lin mentioned community because that’s really what we’re trying to build here.”

Menissian and Petty told the Globe that they deliberately selected “In the Heights” as Revere High School’s debut musical because the story takes place in Manhattan’s Washington Heights, a vibrant, primarily Hispanic neighborhood. As of the 2022-2023 school year, about 63% of students at Revere High are Hispanic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“We know that representation matters,” Menissian said. “We thought that kids seeing themselves on stage matters, and so picking a show like ‘Cinderella’ wasn’t going to be as palatable as something like ‘In the Heights.’”

Menissian, Petty, and the students have been working on their rendition of “In the Heights” since November, Menissian said. During the time, students have forged life-long friendships, a tight-knit community, and a second home. Although Menissian said she has enjoyed watching the show come together for the live performance, the most gratifying aspect has been the community everyone built together.

“[We wanted to create a] home away from home from the kids and it’s seems to be reflected in the fact that they all look out for each other now and eat lunch together and are going on friend dates on the weekends,” Menissian said. “That’s why we did this.”

Mennisian said Revere High School struggled to support after-school theatre programs in the past simply because there wasn’t enough interest among staff members to make it happen. Putting on a show is a lot of work, she said, “It takes a village.” But once the school posted a job opening for a theater teacher, Mennisian immediately interviewed for the role, got the position, and made it her mission to revive after-school theater at Revere High. After a year in the role, Mennisian partnered with Petty, Williams, and others to make “In the Heights” a reality. And the rest is history.

Mennisian and and Williams secured funding for “In the Heights” after writing a proposal to the city’s school committee and garnering support from the Revere Culture Council, Williams said. The production received about $20,000 for set-building, costume design, signage, multi-lingual programs, and a live orchestra to complement the student performers.

“It’s really a team effort,” Williams said. “Everyone’s really played a part in making it a success and bringing back theater.”

Petty and Mennisian said they are particularly proud of their students because many of them have never seen a musical before, let alone perform on stage in front of a live audience. And yet, the students put in the work during rehearsal, and remained engaged and committed throughout months of preparation, they said.

The students will take the stage this Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Revere High Auditorium. Tickets cost $10 are still available for both show dates.





















Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com.