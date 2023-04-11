Person rescued from three-alarm fire in Hanover

Officers arrived and helped the single occupant escape the blaze unharmed, officials said.

At around 1:53 a.m., a passerby placed a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 479 Whiting St., according to a Facebook post from the Hanover Fire Department.

Police officers rescued a person sleeping in a converted barn early Tuesday morning in Hanover before a three-alarm fire ripped through the building, officials said.

“Officers were able to gain access to the interior residential portion of the barn, which was fully charged with smoke, and provided the opportunity for the occupant to follow their voices to safety,” the post said.

Advertisement

The building, a “large workshop attached to a barn style structure – converted to a residence” was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, officials said. The blaze was nearing the main house just 5 feet away, officials said.

One firefighter was injured and treated at the scene, officials said. Crews cleared the scene at 6:25 a.m., the post said.

Damage is estimated to be $600,000, authorities said. Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to the rest of the barn and the adjacent main house, officials said.

Hanover Fire and Police Joint Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the blaze with assistance from the state Department of Fire Services, officials said.





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.