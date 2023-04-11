Man suffers life threatening injuries in two-alarm Manchester, N.H. blaze

“Heavy fire in the rear of the structure was rapidly consuming the porches and exterior of the building,” the statement said. “It was initially reported that people were still in the building and crews immediately entered the structure to conduct search and rescue operations, while simultaneously crews began an aggressive interior attack on the fire.”

The fire at 70-72 Walnut St. broke out shortly before 6 p.m., the Manchester Fire Department said in a statement.

A man suffered life threatening injuries and a firefighter was also hurt during a two-alarm blaze at a multi-family residence in Manchester, N.H. on Monday evening, officials said.

Advertisement

Officials said conditions in the rear of the building quickly deteriorated, with live wires falling off the structure and hindering immediate access. Authorities struck the second alarm around 6:12 p.m.

“All companies were ordered out of the building once the primary search was completed as fire was now burning through the roof and the structural integrity of the roof was severely compromised,” the statement said. “A defensive operation utilizing elevated master streams began at this time to darken down the fire so that crews could re-enter and completely extinguish the fire.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

One man was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, officials said. His name, age, and condition weren’t immediately available Tuesday. In addition, one firefighter suffered a laceration, per the statement.

Officials said the close proximity of surrounding structures created exposure problems, and that firefighters dealt with “electrical wires overhead burning, car fire in the rear of the structure, and [the fact that] this fire broke out while a large brush fire was burning near Hillside Jr. High, severely depleting available resources to respond to this fire.”

Damages were estimated at $250,000, according to the statement.

“The fact that the fire did not spread to the exposure building that was less than 10′ away is a testament to the efforts and professionalism of all the members working on scene,” the release said.

Advertisement

The damaged property was built in 1890 and is currently assessed at $366,900, city documents show. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Separately, the Fire Department noted in a statement posted to its official Facebook page that forecasters had placed Manchester under an “an elevated fire weather danger” watch Tuesday.

“Very dry and breezy conditions will create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across the area today,” said fire officials. “The time period of greatest danger is 11 am through 8 pm.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.