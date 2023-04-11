Mel King, the late Boston civil rights titan, to be laid to rest Tuesday

The funeral service was scheduled for noon at Union United Methodist Church in the South End and may be viewed via live stream at satellite locations in City Hall and the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury, organizers said . The service will also be streamed on the church’s website .

Civil rights icon Mel King , who died last month at the age of 94, will be laid to rest Tuesday, a day after he was memorialized by Boston leaders as a monumental visionary who transformed his hometown through his advocacy for racial equity and fairness.

Tickets made available on Friday for the general public to attend the church service quickly ran out, with the high demand causing a series of system crashes.

King, an educator and advocate for affordable housing, especially in the South End, served as a state representative for 10 years. In 1983, he became the first Black person to reach a Boston mayoral general election before Raymond L. Flynn won the race.

Scores turned out on City Hall Plaza Monday for a ceremony where officials remembered King for breaking down barriers, helping unite a deeply segregated Boston, and championing an insistent activism rooted in compassion.

“He dreamed for the city and challenged us to fight for that dream, and to do so with the all encompassing power of love,” said Mayor Michelle Wu, who declared Tuesday a citywide day of remembrance for King.

The flags on the plaza were at half-staff Monday and a rainbow-colored wreath stood next to a podium — a nod to King’s Rainbow Coalition, which sought to enlist all racial groups under a general banner of progressive politics.

City Hall and the Bolling Building were being lit up in rainbow colors as King was honored on Monday and Tuesday, Wu’s office said.

A public viewing for King was also held Monday at the Union United Methodist Church, where hundreds waited in a line that snaked out into Titus Sparrow Park for a chance to pay their respects to King’s family and pray beside his open casket.

