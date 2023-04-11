Methuen woman dies of injuries after being struck by van in Lawrence

Silvana Seabra, 64, of Methuen, was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center Monday, one week after she and a man were struck by a van, the statement said.

A woman has died after she and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle last week in Lawrence, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Tuesday.

On April 3, the two were struck by a van at the intersection of Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue at 2:43 p.m., the statement said.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Lawrence General Hospital, officials said.

The driver’s name was not released, pending the ongoing investigation by Lawrence and Massachusetts State Police, officials said.

