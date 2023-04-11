NASA says meteorite fall seen on radar in Maine for the first time

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a bright fireball followed by loud sonic booms near Calais, Maine, at 11:56 a.m., officials wrote on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division’s meteorite falls website .

The first radar-observed meteorite fall ever seen in Maine was reported on Saturday,according to NASA.

This strewn field shows the area where meteorites from the fall were likely dispersed. The estimate was calculated from radar signatures.

The American Meteor Society received five reports about the fireball, which was seen over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.

The fireball “was bright red and smoke trail was very white and it was so bright—especially against the clear blue sky,” one observer said, according to the American Meteor Society’s website.

Other observers compared it to a bottle rocket or aircraft falling from the sky.

“It had a long glowing tail (but no smoke),” one observer noted.

A meteorite is a piece of debris from an object that originated in outer space — such as a comet, asteroid, or meteoroid — that makes it through the atmosphere and hits the ground. Meteorites found on the ground typically range between the size of a pebble and a fist, according to NASA.

Meteorite masses calculated from the radar signatures in Maine on Saturday ranged from 1.59g to 322g, “although larger masses may have fallen,” officials wrote on NASA’s meteorite falls website.

Smaller meteorites were carried by the wind across the border into Canada, the website stated.





