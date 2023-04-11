In New England, lawsuit backstops abortion pill access in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont

In February, Neronha and attorneys general from Democratic-led states filed a suit in Washington state against the US Food and Drug Administration, challenging certain federal restrictions imposed on the distribution of mifepristone. In Washington state, Spokane-based federal Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama administration appointee, partially granted a request on April 7 from the 17 states and the District of Columbia. While the states sued in an effort to expand access to the pill, Rice did not go that far — instead, he blocked the FDA from making any changes to the drug’s access in the states that sued.

PROVIDENCE — While there is uncertainty around accessing medication abortions across the country, patients in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Vermont will still be able to access to mifepristone, according to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

Because “my office joined 17 other [attorneys general] in a lawsuit in Washington state (Mass didn’t), the FDA must make mifepristone available in Rhode Island,” Tweeted Neronha on Monday. “So women [and] doctors still have access to this medication.”

Of the New England states, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine did not join the Washington state lawsuit. Other than Rhode Island, mifepristone will remain legally available in Vermont, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, and several other states across the country.

On Monday, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced the state will secure a year’s worth of supply of the abortion pill. Washington state has secured four-year’s worth of mifepristone pills. It’s unclear whether Rhode Island will follow suit. A spokeswoman for Governor Dan McKee’s office told the Globe that the state is evaluating its current stock of the drug.

Neronha also joined 23 attorneys general Monday afternoon to challenge a dueling decision issued by a federal judge in Texas that could restrict medication abortion access across the country.

The ruling, penned on April 7 by US District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a Trump administration appointee, directs the Food and Drug Administration to stay mifepristone’s approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues.

The amicus brief from a multi-state coalition was filed in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and urges a stay of Kacsmaryk’s ruling pending appeal.

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA in 2000, but this ruling is expected to take effect on Friday. On Monday, the Justice Department called the ruling “extraordinary and unprecedented” and asked a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.

The extraordinary timing of the competing orders revealed the high stakes surrounding the drug nearly a year after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, curtailing access to abortion across the country.

Neronha said Monday night that revoking federal approval for mifepristone will drastically reduce access to safe abortion care and miscarriage management for millions across the country.

“A continued stay of this ruling would ensure continued and unfettered access to mifepristone in Rhode Island, a drug that has been approved by the FDA for over 20 years and taken safely by more than five million Americans,” said Neronha.

Mifepristone is known by the brand name Mifeprex. Scientific evidence showed that a two-drug medication regimen — starting with mifepristone and followed by misoprostol — ends a pregnancy within its first 10 weeks safely and effectively. Both drugs are also used for other medical reasons besides abortions.

“The fight is far from over. But we’re in it to stay,” wrote Neronha in a tweet. “For Rhode Island women for sure. But also for women everywhere.”

Neronha said he remains committed “to the ongoing fight to ensure access to reproductive healthcare remains unimpeded.”

Medication abortion accounts for more than 54 percent of all abortions performed in the country. Providers say obstructing access to the pill could lead to an increased demand of surgical abortions, which can be more complicated and costly for patients.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.