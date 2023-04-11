Person injured in motorcycle crash in Boston

A person was injured in a motorcycle crash near TD Garden in Boston Monday night.
Boston police responded to the accident at about 9:41 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive and lying face down at the intersection of North Washington Street and Valenti Way.
The individual was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and the motorcycle was towed from the scene, police said.
No other information was released.
