Planned Parenthood of N.H. on abortion pill ruling: ‘This is completely uncharted territory’

How does the recent ruling in Texas affect access to abortion in New Hampshire?

The TL;DR is that on Friday a federal district court judge sided with anti-abortion activists in a lawsuit to strip FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a medication used as one part of a two-pill regimen to induce an abortion at up to 10 weeks gestation.

Now, there’s a big legal fight brewing, with the Department of Justice appealing the decision and seeking a stay, which would basically put the decision on pause and allow abortion providers to keep using mifepristone for the time being.

Here’s what else you need to know.

For now, abortion is still accessible in New Hampshire at the same cost for those who are eligible for a medical or in-clinic surgical abortion. Mifepristone can be used at least through Friday, April 14. The timeline could change if a stay is granted.

Around 70 percent of people who get an abortion at Planned Parenthood of New England opt to take a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, rather than undergo a surgical procedure.

Mifepristone works by temporarily stopping progesterone, the hormone that maintains the lining of the uterus. Misoprostol causes cramping and bleeding, which empties the uterus. The two-pill combination has been considered safe and effective for inducing abortions for more than 20 years.

If mifepristone is off the table, Planned Parenthood of New Hampshire says it will still offer medical abortions, using just misoprostol. They’re not thrilled about that: The combination of pills is 87 percent to 99 percent effective, depending on how far along the pregnancy is. But misoprostol alone is 85 percent to 95 percent effective.

And though complications are rare, misoprostol alone can cause more bleeding, cramping, nausea, and vomiting. Even so, they’re prepared to switch over to the one-drug treatment “immediately.”

While some states, (ahem, Massachusetts) have announced they’re stockpiling mifepristone, Planned Parenthood said it’s not doing that in New Hampshire.

There’s still a lot of confusion about how this decision will play out. And the people at Planned Parenthood say the decision is political and it could have “radical implications” for FDA approval of drugs based on political objections rather than science.

“This is completely uncharted territory,” said Nicole Clegg, a strategy impact officer at Planned Parenthood of New Hampshire. “I think that this should really be a wake up call and people should be incredibly upset and concerned about what could play out here.”

Governor Chris Sununu agreed. “It is extremely concerning that an FDA-approved drug that has been used for decades can be taken off the market unilaterally by one judge in Texas,” he said, according to a report in the Union Leader. Sununu said abortion issues should be left to the states, not to an unelected judge.

