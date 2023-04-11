‘Possible infant remains’ found outside apartment building in Revere, officials say

Possible infant remains have been found in Revere, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday night.

Revere police responded to 86 Dolphin Ave. in the Beachmont neighborhood at 6:23 p.m. after a man reported finding the remains near the outside of the building, State Police said in a statement.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will take custody of the possible remains to conduct further forensic examination,” officials said.

The discovery is under investigation by State Police, Revere police, and the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said there was no further information available.

A spokesperson for Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo deferred comment to State Police.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.