Prison for N.H. man in fraud case involving $6m in COVID loans

Young called Leavitt’s conduct “egregious” and said this prosecution represents “the largest CARES Act fraud case in the District of New Hampshire to date.”

The man, 41-year-old Joshua Leavitt of Northwood, who pleaded guilty in September to charges of bank fraud and wire fraud, applied for 35 Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. He received nearly $874,000 of the total he applied for, the office of U.S. Attorney Jane. E. Young said Monday.

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for attempting to fraudulently obtain over $6 million in federal CARES Act funds for seven businesses, including one allegedly dedicated to helping with pandemic-related aid.

Congress passed the CARES Act in 2020 to help businesses and people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, offering low-interest loans to employers. Leavitt sought loans for seven different companies, including Dark Matter Associates, Demeter Group, and a wine company called Puro Trader, also known as Yahyn, the office said.

“Many Americans saw these loans as lifelines. However, the defendant and his codefendant, Pierre Rogers, instead saw a golden goose to exploit,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen wrote in a sentencing memo.

“Cases like this greatly undermine public confidence in not only pandemic relief programs, but the federal government at large,” Chen added.

Leavitt was sentenced in federal court to 28 months in prison. Rogers was sentenced in February to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $800,000 in restitution, according to court records.

Both were accused of inflating the companies’ revenues and the number of employees on the applications. Leavitt also was accused of submitting false tax filings.

Defense attorneys for Leavitt argued in court filings that he had accepted responsibility for his actions and made significant efforts to right the wrongs after he was caught. What’s more, while Rogers bought luxury goods, vehicles, and lavish trips, Leavitt “continued to live modestly in Northwood” and invest the fraudulently obtained money into companies to pay workers and keep the businesses afloat, they argued.

In a seven-page letter to the judge, Rogers acknowledged that he had been involved in buying a Rolls Royce, but he argued that the purchase was an investment decision. Prices for used luxury cars were rising “faster than crypto currencies or the stock market” in 2021, so they bought the vehicle, used it to produce marketing content, then sold it about 60 days later, he said.

Rogers apologized for his actions and explained the circumstances that led up to the fraud he allowed to happen involving his wine distribution startup.

“I stuck my head in the sand like a coward because I was afraid of failure and I had everything riding on this. ... I willfully allowed myself to be blinded because I wrongly believed that the ends justify the means. The ends never justify the means,” Rogers wrote. “My character was tested and I failed.”

