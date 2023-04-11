At RISD, Teamsters strike over wages continues

The Teamsters strike at RISD is in its eighth day Tuesday.

The Teamsters, representing 60 employees, has been negotiating wages and health benefits since June, according to RISD. Negotiations failed on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — The strike by movers, custodians and grounds service staff at the Rhode Island School of Design is now in its eighth day.

Teamsters Local 251 union representative Tony Suazo told the Globe Tuesday that negotiations had been going well until the union asked for annual pay increases that would provide workers with an adequate living wage in today’s economy.

“We have been negotiating since June and a lot of the economic back-and-forth started before the fall of 2022,” Suazo said. “We put a lot of stuff on the table, we’ve removed stuff from the table, and made movement on our end. They [RISD] pretty much haven’t made movement at all. Their proposal has remained stagnant over the last four months.”

Advertisement

In a statement released on April 2, RISD said both sides began discussing “economic issues” in October.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Danielle Stead Mancuso, associate director of public relations for RISD, told the Globe in an emailed statement Tuesday that union leaders sent RISD numerous communications on Thursday about returning to the negotiating table, and the sides agreed to a meeting with a federal mediator. However, the statement said the meeting was not productive.

“Once again, the union made demands for wages that demonstrated an unwillingness to have reasonable discussions with the goal of reaching agreement,” the statement said. “This process and their approach continues to be a disservice to both our valued employees and the individuals the union purports to represent. While the strike continues, there has been no opportunity this week to discuss bringing the contract to resolution given the unavailability of the Teamsters lead negotiator.

“RISD has been negotiating with the union representing our movers, custodians and grounds services staff members since June 2022. RISD submitted a fair and fiscally responsible offer to union leaders on February 16, which included wage increases for all bargaining unit positions and maintained a generous benefit plan. The union’s response to this offer to date can hardly be considered a counter proposal. The excessive increases demanded by the union are not reflective of realistic expectations and are leaving our employees in a position where they are not getting the wage increases they deserve.”

Advertisement

In its April 2 statement, RISD said it “respects” the union’s plan to strike, but stated, “it will not resolve this matter.”

A massive pig labeled “CEO” has been parked in front of the RISD administration offices at 20 Washington Place in Providence, since the strike began. Carlos Muñoz

Since the strike began, Teamsters and RISD students have papered the campus with “art strike” flyers around school buildings, banged drums, and parked a massive pig labeled “CEO” in front of the RISD administration office at 20 Washington Place.

Strike banners call for vehicles to “honk” if they support the Teamsters.

Union members are not impeding access to RISD’s buildings, and Providence Police are monitoring the strike from a distance.

Suazo said the strike will end when RISD meets the union “where the group believes they want to be.”

Community members have stopped to offer support, and local businesses have provided food for the striking workers.

Union member John Cabral, who walked in front of Washington Place Tuesday wearing a sandwich board that said “Local Teamsters Local 251 ON STRIKE,” said the strike is frustrating.

“The last three years have been murder,” Cabral said. “They have just not responded to our needs. ... We were the only staff that came here during COVID, through the whole thing. We worked every day.”

Advertisement

Cabral said the union was joined by more than 200 students.

“They’re supporting us greatly,” Cabral said.

RISD students have papered the campus with “art strike” flyers around school buildings. Carlos Munoz

RISD employee Gina Santos called the school’s proposal, “A dumb response.”

“It’s nothing we want,” she said. We need a raise because life today, everything is too expensive and they only pay $15.65 an hour. I’ve worked here for 10 years, and that’s how much they pay me. I have bills to pay and I have a house to pay [for] and I have a family. We need to support the family.”

Santos said her last raise of 2 percent was nullified by insurance increases.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.