Rockport commuter rail line facing long delays

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2023, 30 minutes ago

North Shore commuters using the MBTA’s Rockport commuter rail line are facing delays and the cancellation of at least one train due to a switch issue, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the commuter rail operator.

In a series of tweets on the official Twitter account for commuter rail and on MBTA.com, Keolis said it cancelled the 6:13 a.m. inbound train, passengers on the 7:13 a.m. train were delayed nearly an hour, and the 8:13 a.m. train for Boston was departing 15 minutes late during the Tuesday morning commute.

The company blamed a switch issue for the problems.

Northbound commuters were not having any better luck — the 6:35 a.m. train from North Station to Rockport was stopped near Gloucester and was 30 minutes behind schedule, Keolis tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.






John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

