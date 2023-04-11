Rockport commuter rail line facing long delays

North Shore commuters using the MBTA’s Rockport commuter rail line are facing delays and the cancellation of at least one train due to a switch issue, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the commuter rail operator.
In a series of tweets on the official Twitter account for commuter rail and on MBTA.com, Keolis said it cancelled the 6:13 a.m. inbound train, passengers on the 7:13 a.m. train were delayed nearly an hour, and the 8:13 a.m. train for Boston was departing 15 minutes late during the Tuesday morning commute.
Update: CORRECTION: Rockport Line Train 104 (7:13 am from Rockport) has not yet departed Rockport 40-50 minutes late due to an earlier switch issue.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 11, 2023
The company blamed a switch issue for the problems.
Northbound commuters were not having any better luck — the 6:35 a.m. train from North Station to Rockport was stopped near Gloucester and was 30 minutes behind schedule, Keolis tweeted.
Update: Rockport Line Train 101 (6:35 am from North Station) is operating 30-40 minutes behind schedule between West Gloucester and Rockport due to an earlier switch issue.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 11, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.
