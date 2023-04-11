Rockport commuter rail line facing long delays

North Shore commuters using the MBTA’s Rockport commuter rail line are facing delays and the cancellation of at least one train due to a switch issue, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the commuter rail operator.

In a series of tweets on the official Twitter account for commuter rail and on MBTA.com, Keolis said it cancelled the 6:13 a.m. inbound train, passengers on the 7:13 a.m. train were delayed nearly an hour, and the 8:13 a.m. train for Boston was departing 15 minutes late during the Tuesday morning commute.