SCOTUS reform? TikTok ban? Senator Whitehouse has some thoughts

Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat who former president Barack Obama considered nominating to the high court, has been arguing for years that the court should either adopt strong ethics rules or that Congress should impose them.

Unlike other branches of the federal government — even the lower courts — the Supreme Court is largely charged with policing itself on ethics, and there aren’t clear rules about the kinds of gifts that justices are allowed to accept.

PROVIDENCE — US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said Tuesday he’s hopeful that the US Supreme Court will adopt a stricter code of conduct in the wake of a ProPublica report that showed Justice Clarence Thomas hasn’t disclosed regular luxury trips with a billionaire Republican donor over the last two decades.

Here are the key topics he discussed during a morning interview with reporters in his Providence office on Tuesday.

“Public energy” behind SCOTUS reform

Whitehouse and Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have repeatedly said they believe the Supreme Court’s financial disclosure requirements should be similar to those in other branches of government, but he said he hasn’t yet talked to any of his Republican colleagues about ramping up the pressure when they return from recess. “These are better conversations in person,” Whitehouse quipped.

But Whitehouse said the public outrage following the ProPublica report could add momentum to his reform efforts: “Every once in a while something really obviously wrong is opposed, and that puts a lot of public energy into an issue that you’re already concerned about, and that’s what I see this as having done,” he said.

How to police SCOTUS

Whitehouse said he doesn’t believe separation of power issues would preclude the Senate from requiring more financial disclosure from Supreme Court justices. He pointed out there is already a law on the books that requires various disclosures from the executive branch of government.

Still, Whitehouse said he isn’t sure the Senate needs to take action if the high court would allow the chief circuit judges of the US Court of Appeals to review any potential ethical violations.

Not sold on a TikTok ban

Count Whitehouse as one of the Democrats who isn’t quite ready to support legislation to ban the popular TikTok video-sharing app if the company’s Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes in the company. He said he’d like to take a “slightly more serious and thoughtful approach on how to deal with China as a rival and potential adversary than just to focus on TikTok or a balloon.”

“If we are going to take something away that a lot of people have gotten used to, particularly a lot of young people have gotten used to, we’ve got a real responsibility to get out there an explain why it was so important to do this,” Whitehouse said. “And we have not made that explanation yet.”

No endorsement in the First Congressional District

As a Newport resident, Whitehouse will vote in the special election later this year to replace US Representative David Cicilline, but don’t expect him to endorse one of the many Democratic candidates before the Sept. 5 primary. He said he doesn’t see any obvious favorite in the field at this point.

When asked about the potential of former attorney general Arlene Violet (who was briefly Whitehouse’s boss in that office) running for congress, he said, “I think it’s a riot.” He said he’d like to know whether Violet, who was a Republican but has said she is considering running as an independent, would caucus with Democrats or the GOP if she was elected.

Bike lanes

With hundreds of millions of federal dollars coming to Rhode Island for various infrastructure improvements, Whitehouse said he’d like to see a bike lane on the Newport and Mount Hope bridges. “I think if it’s designed well enough, it actually becomes and amenity, an attraction,” he said.









Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.