Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to speak at JFK library in Dorchester on fighting hate

The event will be livestreamed via YouTube . Emhoff is scheduled to talk at 6 p.m.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will give a speech to kick off “the Kennedy Library Forum’s ‘Strengthening Civic Infrastructure and Combating Hate: The Role of the Arts, Culture, and Faith’ panel,” the library said in a statement.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Boston on Tuesday to deliver remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum ahead of the organization’s panel discussion on combating hate, officials said.

“The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 presidential libraries administered by the National Archives and Records Administration,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The release said the library works to “advance the study and understanding of President Kennedy’s life and career and the times in which he lived; and to promote a greater appreciation of America’s political and cultural heritage, the process of governing and the importance of public service.”

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president, said in December that he would use his historic position to speak out against rising antisemitism in the US, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

“As long as I have this microphone, I’m going to speak out against hate, bigotry, lies,” Emhoff said in December, per Bloomberg. “I’m going to speak out against those who praise fascist murderers and idealize extremists. I’m going to speak out against Holocaust deniers and then call those out who won’t do it.”

On April 5, Emhoff had tweeted out a photo of him and Harris marking the Jewish Passover holiday.

“Passover is one of my favorite holidays,” Emhoff tweeted. “Some of my best memories include going to my Grandma Anne’s apartment in Brooklyn for Seder. Tonight, this great tradition continues as @VP and I host a Seder in our home. We wish all those celebrating a Happy Passover.”

Advertisement

This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.