Second person dies in two-alarm fire in Hopkinton, officials say

The woman, whose name was not released, was in her 60s, officials said. She is the seventh person over the age of 60 to die in a fire at a home without working smoke detectors in the last two weeks, according the state fire marshal’s office.

A woman has become the second person to die from injuries suffered in a two-alarm fire at a home in Hopkinton Sunday, which also killed a man and a dog, state fire officials said Tuesday.

The woman was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center and then to a Boston hospital, according to a statement from Hopkinton Fire Chief William R. Miller, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The fire was reported Sunday at 1:12 a.m. at 69 Hayward St., officials said in a statement. Upon arrival, crews saw “heavy fire showing from the one-level, single-family ranch house” and immediately requested mutual aid, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious, but it appears to be accidental, officials said. The fire began in the area of the front porch, according to the statement.

Between March 26 and April 9, seven people over the age of 60 have been killed in four fires “in homes without working smoke alarms,” officials said.

“Every household should have working smoke alarms on every level of the home, but seniors face the greatest risk of death or serious injury in a fire,” the statement said. “Please check in on older friends and relatives to see if they need assistance installing, maintaining, or replacing smoke alarms in their homes.”





