Somerville School Committee names Rubén Carmona new superintendent

The decision comes nearly a year after Somerville’s previous superintendent, Mary Skipper, was tapped to lead Boston Public Schools. Carmona will begin his new role at the start of July, pending negotiations with the School Committee.

The Somerville School Committee Monday night selected educator Rubén Carmona to be the district’s next superintendent.

Carmona has served as the executive director of family, community, and employee engagement in Salem Public Schools since last July. Prior to his current role, he was the regional recovery academic director in BPS and was a principal in Salem and Lowell. Carmona also brings 16 years of teaching experience in bilingual and dual language education into his new position.

Advertisement

The Somerville district started its search for a new superintendent last November. But after one of the three original finalists dropped out earlier this year, the School Committee started a new search process. In March, Carmona and four others were announced as the new finalists for the job.

Somerville enrolls 4,815 students, of whom 55 percent are students of color and over half spoke another language before learning English.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.