Two MBTA equipment derailments happen hours apart

The MBTA experienced two equipment derailments eight hours apart on the Blue and Red Lines Monday night and Tuesday morning, an agency spokesman confirmed.

No one was injured, service was not impacted, and there were no damages in either incident, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail Tuesday evening. The causes of the incidents are under investigation.

The first incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on a section of the Blue Line where service was suspended for previously scheduled track work, Pesaturo said.