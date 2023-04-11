Two MBTA equipment derailments happen hours apart

The MBTA experienced two equipment derailments eight hours apart on the Blue and Red Lines Monday night and Tuesday morning, an agency spokesman confirmed.
No one was injured, service was not impacted, and there were no damages in either incident, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail Tuesday evening. The causes of the incidents are under investigation.
The first incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on a section of the Blue Line where service was suspended for previously scheduled track work, Pesaturo said.
“A rail-borne vehicle with welding equipment derailed at a track switch near Orient Heights,” he said.
The equipment was back on the tracks before 1 a.m. and regularly scheduled Blue Line service was operating at the start of Tuesday morning service, Pesaturo said.
The Red Line incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. but did not occur on the mainline used for passenger service, Pesaturo said.
“The back wheels of a piece of work equipment came off the rails on a track siding along the Red Line,” Pesaturo said.
Both incidents were reported to the Department of Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration, Pesaturo said.
No further information was available.
