Two men found near hurricane barrier in New Bedford have died, officials say

Two men whose bodies were found lying on the ground near the hurricane barrier in New Bedford on Sunday have died, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

One of the men was identified as Jose Arroyo, 39, of New Bedford, who was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital, Quinn’s office said in a statement released Tuesday.

The other man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not immediately identified, pending the notification of next of kin, the statement said.