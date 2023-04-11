Two men found near hurricane barrier in New Bedford have died, officials say

Two men whose bodies were found lying on the ground near the hurricane barrier in New Bedford on Sunday have died, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
One of the men was identified as Jose Arroyo, 39, of New Bedford, who was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital, Quinn’s office said in a statement released Tuesday.
The other man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not immediately identified, pending the notification of next of kin, the statement said.
New Bedford police and EMS responded to the hurricane barrier’s access road at 177 Gifford St. just after 7:11 a.m., according to a statement from Quinn’s office.
Police found two men lying on the ground “within approximately 20 feet of one another,” officials said. There were also a shopping cart full of bags and clothes, a tote with “miscellaneous items,” and a fishing pole near the men, Quinn’s office said.
The deaths remain under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Quinn’s office said.
