N.Y. DA sues GOP’s Jordan in move to block interference in Trump case

The 50-page suit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, accuses Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the prosecution of Trump and a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” the district attorney, Alvin Bragg. Bragg last week unveiled 34 felony charges against Trump that stem from the former president’s attempts to cover up a potential sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney on Tuesday sued Republican Representative Jim Jordan in an extraordinary step intended to keep congressional Republicans from interfering in the office’s criminal case against former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Lawyers for Bragg are seeking to bar Jordan and his congressional allies from enforcing a subpoena sent to Mark Pomerantz, who was once a leader of the district attorney’s Trump investigation and who later wrote a book about that experience. Pomerantz resigned early last year after Bragg, just weeks into his first term in office, decided not to seek an indictment of Trump at that time.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Bragg’s lawyers, including Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of the law firm Gibson Dunn, and Leslie Dubeck, the general counsel in the district attorney’s office, also intend to prevent any other such subpoenas, the lawsuit says. Jordan has left open the possibility of subpoenaing Bragg.

“Rather than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and obstruction,” the suit said, adding that the district attorney’s office had received more than 1,000 calls and e-mails from Trump’s supporters — many of them “threatening and racially charged” — since the former president predicted his own arrest last month.

Jordan responded in a statement on Twitter.

“First, they indict a president for no crime,” he wrote. “Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

Advertisement

Last month, Jordan, in his role as the House Judiciary Committee chair, sent letters with two Republican colleagues that demanded the district attorney’s office provide communications, documents, and testimony about Bragg’s investigation of Trump. In the letters, the Republican lawmakers defended their right to conduct oversight of the case.

And after Bragg’s prosecutors unveiled the charges against Trump last week, Jordan issued the subpoena to Pomerantz, seeking to compel a closed-door deposition.

In response to the letters’ focus on federal funds, the district attorney’s office said it had spent about $5,000 worth of federal money on investigations into Trump and his company between October 2019 and August 2021, most of it on litigation related to a court battle with Trump over access to his tax returns.

In a statement Tuesday, Bragg said the subpoena to Pomerantz was “an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation.” Boutrous, in his own statement, said the suit aimed “to protect local law enforcement and state court criminal proceedings in this country against impermissible intrusions from the federal government.”

Pomerantz is also named as a defendant in the suit, though that appears to be a formality. By naming him, Bragg’s lawyers are seeking to block Pomerantz from testifying if he was legally compelled to do so. Pomerantz has shown no indication that he is willing to testify voluntarily. He declined to comment on Tuesday.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden chooses Chicago for 2024 Democratic convention

President Biden and his party have selected Chicago to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, elevating a large liberal city in the heart of the Midwest, a critical battleground region.

The convention will be held Aug. 19-22 at the United Center, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday. Republicans plan to hold their 2024 national convention on July 15-18 in Milwaukee, underscoring the fierce competition for the Midwest on the cusp of another presidential election.

In the final deliberations, Chicago beat out New York — another progressive city whose advocates had boasted of its infrastructure and fund-raising resources — as well as Atlanta, in a presidential battleground state. Houston was eliminated earlier in the process.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” Biden said in a statement. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress, including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down.”

Some opponents of Chicago argued Democrats missed an opportunity to elevate a true presidential battleground in Georgia.

Atlanta was generally seen as Chicago’s closest competitor. The issue of Georgia’s facilities, though, became a source of criticism. A number of union leaders who supported Chicago or New York argued that, given the importance of labor to the Democratic Party, its convention should not be held in a state that has often been hostile to labor, in a city with very few unionized hotels.

Advertisement

Still, a number of Georgia advocates moved quickly to publicly congratulate their rival.

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta offered his congratulations in a statement while stressing that his city “represents the future of the Democratic Party.”

The House Republican campaign arm quickly lashed Chicago as “crime-infested,” although many cities, including Milwaukee, struggled with public safety during the height of the pandemic and in its aftermath.

NEW YORK TIMES

Retired firefighter sentenced for attacking Capitol police

A retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the US Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to more than four years in prison.

Robert Sanford struck two police officers in the head with the fire extinguisher that he threw as he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a mob of Donald Trump supporters. He also threw an orange traffic cone at a Capitol police sergeant.

One of the officers struck by the fire extinguisher had a bump and swelling on his head; the other had a headache and went to a hospital for a medical exam, prosecutors said.

US District Judge Paul Friedman sentenced Sanford to four years and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to an online court record. Federal prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and 11 months.

Sanford, 57, of Boothwyn, Pa., worked as a firefighter for 26 years before retiring in 2020. A fire extinguisher is “an instrument that he was uniquely familiar with and should have known how much damage it could cause,” the prosecutor wrote.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ariz. Republican sheriff to challenge for US Senate seat

PHOENIX — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said Tuesday he’s running for the US Senate in Arizona, becoming the first Republican to jump into a high-profile race for the seat now held by independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Lamb, who has built a profile in Arizona and beyond as a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and an advocate for cracking down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling, pledged in a video announcing his candidacy to take on drug cartels, calling for the US military to “wipe them out just like we did to ISIS.”

The Arizona race is a top target for Republicans looking to take control of the Senate, which Democrats control 51-49, including Sinema and two other independents who generally vote with Democrats. The 2024 Senate map heavily favors the GOP, with Democratic-held seats up for grabs in three states Trump won.

ASSOCIATED PRESS











