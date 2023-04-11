Vermont homeless shelter staff take ‘pause’ after co-worker killed in ax attack

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont homeless shelter where police say a resident killed the coordinator using an ax and a knife last week will be closed for the rest of the month as staff take three weeks off to grieve the loss of their co-worker, an official said.

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, pleaded not guilty last Tuesday to killing Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, on April 3, at Morningside House in front of co-workers. The judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Mahvish-Jammeh.

“It is clear that our entire staff needs a pause in order to come together to grieve, work together toward healing, and figure out our way forward,” said Josh Davis, executive director of Groundworks Collaborative, which operates the shelter.