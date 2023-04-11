How to retain access to abortion pills, thanks to the right wing

US District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of Texas ruled Friday that the FDA should not have authorized the abortion drug mifepristone more than 22 years after it was first approved. He stayed his ruling until April 14 to give the Biden administration an opportunity to appeal.

Last June, the Supreme Court decided in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to end federal constitutional guarantees of access to abortion, returning authority over the health care procedure to states. For antiabortion activists, though, quashing a half-century of individual liberty for women to make decisions about their health care was only a partial victory. They have their sights set on using judges appointed by Donald Trump to limit access to Food and Drug Administration-approved abortion drugs that have been used safely and effectively for 23 years. A federal judge has, incredibly, done just that.

The plaintiffs argued in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. US Food and Drug Administration that the FDA’s decision in 2000 to approve the drug was based on politics, not science, and cited the agency’s “failure to abide by its legal obligations to protect the health, safety, and welfare of women and girls.” The judge’s ruling seems indifferent to the fact that the FDA not only followed the science in its initial approval but renewed its decision in 2016. Challenging the FDA with no new evidence is patent nonsense driven only by antiabortion sentiment.

Medication abortion, also known as pharmaceutical abortion or abortion with pills, is a pregnancy termination protocol that involves taking two different drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, that can be safely used during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. Since its approval, mifepristone has been used by many millions of women in the United States and elsewhere to safely induce early abortions.

If Kacsmaryk’s politically driven decision holds, as is likely given the Supreme Court’s indifference to women’s rights, safe pharmaceutical abortion may not be an option for long. Many states are now scrambling to stockpile the drug. But the right wing may have shown the way to keep access to mifepristone going. The most obvious way to protect access to pharmaceutical abortion may be something many conservatives especially love and promote — off-label prescribing.

Off-label use refers to the practice of physicians prescribing an FDA-approved drug for an unapproved indication. For example, off-label prescribing is frequently used for pediatric patients, since many drugs approved for adults are not tested in, and thus are not approved specifically for, children. Physicians in the United States are free to prescribe whatever approved medicines they believe to serve the best interests of their patients. Since mifepristone and its companion drug misoprostol have been approved, they can be prescribed for other reasons. Abortion drugs are approved for other medical uses: mifepristone for treating Cushing syndrome (Korlym) and misoprostol for gastric ulcers (Cytotec). They thus can be prescribed by any doctor for any reason, including the termination of pregnancy.

Right-wing organizations have consistently bemoaned excessive government interference in Americans’ lives. They successfully pushed for both state and federal “Right to Try” legislation, which is intended to eliminate FDA oversight of access to experimental drugs for seriously ill patients. Donald Trump claims that creating more freedom to prescribe drugs without government interference was one of his great achievements as president. The conservative Goldwater Institute states that Americans should not need a “permission slip” to access doctor-prescribed drugs.

The conservative groups have been working hard to bar the FDA or any government agency from restricting the promotion of off-label drugs, arguing that such restrictions violate free speech protections. They want to keep government off the backs of patients, ensuring everyone access to all drugs that are on the market whenever a doctor thinks one useful or needed. This is a route to try to follow to guarantee women access to existing and new abortifacients.

Supporting efforts to protect women’s freedom to make their own choices about their health requires vigorous defenses against encroachment of that freedom. Conservatives have been making an anti-government bed against any interference with medicine. They forgot that lying on it might be used by women to retain access to abortion medicines. By making the right to obtain pharmaceutical abortion drugs approved for other uses a moral priority, many of the same people now applauding the terrible Texas court decision may have shown women how to retain access to medical abortions.

Lisa Kearns is a senior research associate in the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Arthur L. Caplan is the founding head of the division.