Do we really honor the idea of free speech?

Unless, that is, you happen to be a conservative federal jurist who has been invited to speak at Stanford Law School, in which case you may find yourself shouted down by students , who will go unrebuked by the associate dean on the scene.

After all, in this great and broad-minded land of ours, as long as you’re not threatening someone or engaging in hate speech, you can think and say pretty much whatever you like.

Isn’t it wonderful to live in a country that cherishes freedom of speech and thought the way we do here in the United States of America?

Or a libertarian constitutional-studies scholar invited to be a panelist at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, where a similar drown-him-out disruption occurred last year.

Or a noted University of Chicago astrophysicist whose invitation to speak about climate at MIT was rescinded in 2021 because of his opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in academia.

But then, it’s important to understand that many of today’s students believe they are simply exercising their own right to free speech when they shout down or disrupt or push to disinvite a speaker whose views disturb the tranquil consensus of their ideologically cloistered community. After all, isn’t having your notions go unchallenged what a proper education is truly all about?

Of course, but for the intervention of US District Judge Mark Walker, speech could also be a little tricky if you are a university professor in Florida who believes your students should understand the extensive history and effects of racism in America. A new law there forbids teaching anything on race or gender that might cause students a scintilla of discomfort or psychological distress. In blocking its application to higher education, Judge Walker labeled the law “positively dystopian.”

Perplexingly, this push to restrict teaching came from Republican Governor DeSantis, who has pledged to make Florida “the land of liberty . . . and sanity.” Perhaps that pledge was an example of what Winston Churchill called “terminological inexactitude.”

But Florida, after all, is Florida. Thankfully, free speech is alive and well elsewhere.

Except perhaps in the 18 or so states where conservatives have passed legislation banning or restricting the teaching or discussion of the idea that the United States may suffer from systemic racism. Or that people are subject to unconscious bias on matters of race or gender.

Thankfully, the literary world knows the full value of free expression. Provided, that is, you aren’t an author whose work of imagination — like, say, the novel “American Dirt” — has offended the ill-defined but nevertheless inviolable pieties of the progressives, one of which holds that writing about the experience of those outside your own racial, ethnic, or socio-economic cohort is an unforgivable sin. Then you might even have your book tour canceled amid the outrage and threats of violence.

Still, if a high school student wanted to read the book, he or she probably could. After all, it doesn’t seem to be the kind of work subject to the school-library book bannings that have taken place in scores of districts. Those right-wing efforts mostly target works that deal with race or same-sex families or trans kids, the last being the new favorite target of the cultural-warrior bullies.

Speaking of schools, though it’s a little outside the ambit of free speech, if you are a job-seeking superintendent in Massachusetts, don’t make the inexcusable mistake of addressing professional women as “ladies” in an email. That’s apparently a microaggression for which there can be no micro-tolerance or micro-forgiveness.

Meanwhile, if you happen to be a state representative in Tennessee, be wary if, after yet another mass shooting, this one at a Nashville Christian school, you feel the urge to disrupt floor proceedings to highlight the need for action on guns. Your colleagues might just expel you from their ever-so-august company.

But at least free speech endures in our free enterprise system. The respect most of us have for the wealth-creation wonders of capitalism ensures that, right?

Unless, that is, you are Disney World and make the mistake of opposing Florida’s effort to restrict discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in the schools. Then the aforementioned apostle of liberty and sanity will use his political power to retaliate against you.

Hmm. Well, perhaps free speech is best celebrated as a principle we often honor only in the breach.

How about this? Ah, this great country of ours, where whatever our differences, we all come together in support of free speech — unless and until someone else’s views don’t conform to our own.

