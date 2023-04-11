MCAS is the problem, not the solution

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told the Globe that the number of students denied diplomas because of MCAS was “only” 702 for one year — 2019.

We calculated the number of high school seniors who were not eligible for a diploma because they had not passed required MCAS tests. The Globe says our estimate was too high because it includes students who had not yet met other graduation requirements. This was an unintentional mistake on our part.

Citizens for Public Schools believes students who meet the state academic standards by passing all required courses have earned their diplomas and should receive them (“ The misleading arguments of MCAS foes ,” Opinion, April 3; ” MCAS foes should correct their misleading error ,” Opinion, April 7).

Advertisement

Those are 702 young people whose lives have been damaged. Has the Globe ever spoken with any of them? We have. One young woman struggled with the math test for six years before she could start her career as a hairdresser and makeup artist. We heard from a mother whose daughter was ready to give up midway through senior year after failing the math MCAS repeatedly.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

If over 700 students in a single year were denied a diploma because of MCAS, that probably means many thousands have been deprived of diplomas since MCAS became a graduation requirement in 2003.

DESE should publish the total number of students denied diplomas because of MCAS for each year since MCAS became a graduation requirement.

Lisa Guisbond

Executive director

Citizens for Public Schools

Boston





As the mother of an eighth-grade public school student, I completely disagree with the conclusions reached in your editorial defending retention of MCAS testing in Massachusetts. As other states eliminate similar testing and colleges increasingly no longer depend on tests for admission, Massachusetts is in real danger of falling behind in the education of its students. MCAS testing is harmful to students and to teachers and is not a reliable indicator of educational success in the 21st century.

Advertisement

As our nation becomes more diverse, educators must acknowledge that the factory assembly line of teaching is not effective. Young people get their education on both social and traditional media in ways that are much more successful in capturing the attention of students. Hanging onto a white-biased series of tests which bear no relationship to students’ actual lives is self defeating.

I urge the Globe to publicize a bill introduced in the Legislature, the Thrive Act (Bill H.495), as a more equitable and realistic measurement of students’ educational success in our state. Here in Worcester, where families speak over 70 languages other than English, the Thrive Act would enhance our students’ ability to learn and be measured in an equitable manner.

Sheila Brenner

Worcester





According to the Globe editorial, between 72 percent to 74 percent of high school seniors who didn’t pass the MCAS test “also failed to complete their local district’s graduation requirements.”

Assuming these numbers are accurate, are we supposed to feel comforted by the fact that 26 percent to 28 percent of seniors who did complete their local high school’s graduation requirements were deprived of a high school diploma solely on account of failure to pass one standardized test? That’s more than one-quarter of these high school seniors meeting their course requirements.

Advertisement

To me, that’s more than shocking: It’s immoral and cruel. Massachusetts is touted by all as having the best public schools in the country. Do you mean to tell me that these high school seniors who successfully completed our schools’ required course work are not worthy of a diploma? And don’t forget that all private school students in our state get a pass from this high-stakes test. Is that fair?

When will the madness of thinking that one test score should be the be all and end all of one’s educational career end? Forty-two other states have figured this out already and have no such requirement, but in Massachusetts we continue to compel teachers to teach to the test while depriving promising young people opportunities for learning and careers from which they will be barred due to the lack of a high school diploma. It’s shameful.

Ruth Kaplan

Brookline

The writer served on the Massachusetts BESE from 2007 to 2014, and the Brookline School Committee from 2003 to 2007.





If the high-stakes MCAS causes just one kid to drop out or be denied a diploma despite completing all local requirements, that is one too many. As a parent of four public school children, and a former school committee member, I have seen how the focus on the high-stakes MCAS devalues our public education system by narrowing the curriculum to what is tested. Our schools waste months on administrative tasks, test prep, and testing days. MCAS testing and preparation have taken over the whole school year, driving nearly everything that happens in our public schools.

Advertisement

This is not the well-rounded, hands-on, curiosity-driven education that our children need and deserve. It is a lazy way for the state and federal government to check off an accountability box by making children as young as 8 perform for them every year and then using the results to deny diplomas and threaten undemocratic takeovers.

The Globe should turn its spotlight on the ways the MCAS harms children and look at the strong coalition of students, educators, parents, community activists, and legislators who have had it with the monster that the MCAS has become and are working to pass the Thrive Act.

Jennifer Debin

Sherborn