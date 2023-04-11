Failed bid to take bets on Marathon shows why industry needs strong state oversight

The commission voted 4-0 last week to reject the DraftKings proposal. It was the right call and an easy one, since the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the marathon, opposed the request. As Mark Stover, the BAA’s chief marketing officer, wrote in an e-mail to the commission , DraftKings never contacted the BAA in advance of its request. And, with marathon runners scheduled to take off from Hopkinton on April 17, the BAA said it did not have the time “to coordinate and fully ensure proper protocols are in place” and was “concerned about how such an expedited approval would potentially impact the event.”

But a last-minute push to make that happen by DraftKings — the Massachusetts-based online betting platform — shows that to the gambling industry, there is no line that can’t be crossed. And that includes the finish line of an iconic race, which this year will mark the 10th anniversary of the terrible terrorist bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds of others.

When asked to allow betting on the Boston Marathon, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said no — at least for now.

With the Boston Marathon, a line was quickly drawn by the gaming commission. However, drawing lines on the industry’s pitches to bettors is a slower work in progress.

At the urging of Attorney General Andrea Campbell, the commission has taken some welcome steps to tighten sports advertising regulations. For example, it recently approved regulations that clearly state that all gaming operators and their vendors must comply with existing consumer protection laws against unfair and deceptive advertising and marketing practices. It also reinstated a ban on operators that stops them from hiring advertising vendors that are paid a percentage of the revenue that their target audience bets. The commission is also requiring operators to use “all available targeted controls” to keep advertising and marketing on social media and connected TV platforms away from individuals under age 21. It’s also barring gaming operators from paying others, such as sportscasters, to “advise or encourage patrons to place a specific wager of any specific type, kind, subject, or amount.”

But Campbell believes more should be done. “While the Gaming Commission has been responsive to many of the serious consumer protection issues raised by my office, particularly around unfair advertising practices, they must do more to regulate operators from running promotions that encourage cycles of irresponsible gambling habits,” Campbell said in an e-mailed statement to the editorial board. “My office and I will always take action to protect our young and vulnerable from the hazards of gambling, and we ask the Commission to adopt the full scope of our recommendations on this emerging industry with considerable public health implications.”

Campbell’s office is asking the commission to ban certain promotional offers, like referral bonuses, and recommending that others be more closely scrutinized. For example, language proposed by the AG calls for sports wagering operators to submit their promotional offers to the commission for review and approval. No such approval would be granted unless the operator demonstrates that the promotion accurately represents the gambling experience and adequately mitigates the negative consequences and side effects of gambling. Campbell also wants to bar the use of app or platform design elements that prolong use or encourage risky behavior and prohibit operators from using the extensive personal information they collect to target users with advertising or push alerts.

What Campbell is proposing would set the same standard for all sports betting operators in Massachusetts. That seems better than the piecemeal approach taken at the April 6 meeting, when the commission took up individual requests from four different sports betting platforms, all seeking tweaks to promotions. For example, WynnBet wanted to change the lowest possible wager from $1 to one penny. The request was approved, even though commission members acknowledged they were not certain about the motivation behind the request. They accepted the explanation from Sterl Carpenter, the commission’s regulatory compliance manager, that WynnBet simply wants to increase customer enjoyment. Yet, on its face, it seems like a way to pull in more bettors by offering the lowest possible risk — with the hope they would start betting more. After the commission voted on that and other requests, Commission chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein questioned whether setting standards across the board on such matters, rather than acting on multiple individual requests, makes sense.

Answer: It does. And the sooner it happens, the better. The public may have wanted sports betting, but at least according to one recent poll, people also want it to be regulated. In a survey of 500 voters done by PFP Research, 54 percent agreed that more restrictions on misleading sports gambling advertisements are needed to protect young people from gambling addiction.

The run by DraftKings at the Boston Marathon showcases the sports betting industry’s voracious appetite to grow its offerings. It will also push as far and hard as it can to attract more bettors. The checks both start and stop with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.