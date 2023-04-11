LA’s sonic assault on homeless is disgraceful. But how should the subway sound?

This is an excerpt from Are we there yet?, a Globe Opinion newsletter about the future of transportation in the region. Sign up to get it in your inbox a day early.

Every so often, a story from another city makes you thankful for the MBTA. No, really.

Case in point: LA’s decision earlier this year to blast classical music into subway stations in an effort to scare away homeless people, ostensibly in response to safety concerns.

A reporter for the Los Angeles Times took a hand-held decibel meter into the city’s Westlake/MacArthur Park Station and found sound levels averaging 83 decibels and peaking at 90 decibels for some string passages — a volume that’s analogous to a lawn mower and can cause hearing damage after two hours of exposure.

By comparison, the city of Boston doesn’t allow street music performances to exceed 70 decibels, and the T’s limit for buskers in stations is 80 decibels. (Decibels are logarithmic; 90 is a lot louder than 80, which is roughly the same as a ringing phone.) Music as loud as LA’s, the Times reported, “intrinsically makes the station feel unwelcoming to anyone passing through.”

So points to the T for not sinking to LA’s level of cruelty.

By the way, I get that safety on the subway is a serious issue and that if you want people to ride the train and the bus they need to feel safe. But there’s got to be a better way to do that than by endangering homeless people’s hearing and making the riding experience worse for everyone.

How the subway should sound is a different discussion altogether. According to the Globe’s archives, the T’s predecessor agency experimented in 1962 with a “Music to Commute By” program at Arlington Station, piping in “nice, relaxing” music for commuters. I couldn’t find any record of when the program ended.

More recently, the T’s new Orange Line trains have annoyed some riders with incessant beeps, but those at least serve a good purpose: They assist riders who are blind or visually impaired. There’s a thriving subculture of nerds who track warning chimes at stations, which The New York Times documented in 2021; a surprising amount of thought goes into those brief noises.

Onboard the trains themselves, other cities allow buskers or host flash mobs of musicians.

But the T’s rules say that “using mobile or music devices without headphones in MBTA stations and vehicles is prohibited” and buskers can’t perform on the trains themselves.

That seems like the right policy to me. Music can bring people together. But even when non-deafening and well-intentioned (unlike in LA), it can also exclude. The choice to play classical music — or country music, or rap, or Kenny G, or anything else — inevitably sends a message about who is welcome in that space. Public transit has to be for everyone.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.