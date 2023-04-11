How the death of Twitter transformed me into a Turkish rock and roll band

My Twitter handle, @JennyBoylan, was hacked on March 25, and since then has been the exclusive property of what appears to be a Turkish rock and roll band. Each day since then, I’ve contacted Twitter in hopes of restoring my good name on the social media platform. And each day since, the company has responded that it is not possible to bring this about, since as far as they know, Jennifer Finney Boylan really is a Turkish rock and roll band, and that is that.

I am not me. You are not you. None of us are who we are.

This is more than a little embarrassing for me, but this story is about more than one Twitter user losing control of her account. And it’s also more than the way that, in no time at all, Elon Musk has transformed that site into a garbage pit, changing what was once the most valuable site online for news, information, and conversation into a haven for Nazis, spammers, and toxicity.

The way I got hacked shines a harsh light not just on Twitter, but on the way we’ve become accustomed to being treated now, by everyone from our banks to our health care providers.

How did I wind up here? On March 25, I tweeted my last real message, a note to my friend Jodi Picoult. Let us pause here to note that it was because of Twitter that I first met Jodi, and we wound up writing a book together. In May of 2017 I woke from a dream that she and I were coauthoring a book, and tweeted that out Moments later, Jodi (whom I’d never met), asked me what this dream was, and I told her. And she responded, “OMG, let’s do it.” Five years later, our book debuted at number three on the Times bestseller list. This is a measure of how great Twitter once was — the kind of place where two authors could randomly meet each other in the wake of a dream, and as a result begin a collaboration and friendship.

But those days are gone. Indeed, April Fools’ Day was the date Musk chose for the ending of the system of blue check marks that, up until now, have shown that a person on that platform was, indeed, themselves.

Over time “blue checks” have become a symbol of resentment; for some users, being verified is synonymous with being a left-wing liberal elitist.

In an effort to be more democratic, then, Musk has decided to end verification on the site, and has replaced it with something called Twitter Blue, in which users can get a blue check in exchange for $8 a month.

That Saturday, however, I received a notice from Twitter; in a small victory for authenticity, users who were already verified could achieve “legacy” status by registering their accounts before the April 1 deadline. I was sent to a page where, after logging in, (confirmed with a verification code sent to my phone, and followed by an irritating pause), I learned that I had indeed, registered my account and that my verified status was secure.

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as “legacy” verification. What there was, instead, was a very sophisticated scam that enabled the hackers to obtain my user name and password, a password which they instantly changed. Exactly five seconds after I got the message that I was now a supposed “legacy” account, I found I could no longer log in. Thirty seconds after that, I received a WhatsApp message, in which the hackers offered to restore my account to me for $200.

The hackers, being on a roll, then went over to my Instagram account — which I’m sorry to say used the same password — and began to post photos of their Turkish rock and roll band.

How, you ask, was I duped? I am, after all, a college professor, and no newcomer to technology, or the awareness that the world contains many, many bad actors.

And OK, it may be that I am more gullible than I think. Did I give away my credentials online? Oh yes, like a great big idiot, I was tricked into doing just that.

But what was it that made that deception so successful? Part of it was that I was treated like an idiot —by which I mean, the way they repeatedly sent me verification codes, and then made me wait, and then sent more verification codes, and made me wait and wait again.

Being inconvenienced, and treated like an idiot — by our banks, by our health care providers, literally by almost every service provider online — is what we now take for granted. What we expect now is to be put on hold, or to have to identify stop signs or fire hydrants in a “Captcha” grid, or to have to decipher the wavey letters hiding in a distorted mystery grid.

It was the misery of the process for me that provided the ring of authenticity.

In the days since the hack, I have filed daily help tickets with Twitter Support. Their only suggestion was that I start a new account. Perhaps @RealJennyBoylan? It feels a little dispiriting. @RealJennyBoylan would have to start from scratch. Fake @JennyBoylan, meanwhile, has all of my 37,000 followers.

I did start up @RealJennyBoylan, and have started rebuilding the account. But, incredibly, two days ago the hacker — who calls himself “Vampire Goat” — contacted me, and said he’d give me my password back, if I paid him the ransom.

We’ve started up a conversation, Vampire Goat and me. You could even call it a relationship. He wants to know if “America is pretty.” I ask him how things are going in Turkey. I haven’t paid him the ransom yet, but I’m thinking about it (although I fear this is yet another scam.)

But let the record show: It has been easier to have a conversation with Vampire Goat in Turkey than it has been to get help from anyone at Twitter.

Whatever it was Musk intended by making Twitter more democratic, this surely cannot be it.

In the wake of my hacking, though, one pleasant thing has happened. I’ve mostly been off of Twitter for three weeks. Instead, I’ve been reading books, like Rebecca Makkai’s amazing new novel. I’ve been discovering new music, like the Irish punk band Lankum.

I’ve even discovered a new band called Duman, a very cool mashup of folk music and grunge.

They’re from Turkey.

Jennifer Finney Boylan is the author of 18 books. A professor at Barnard College, she is a 2022-23 Fellow at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.