Boston sports fans, it’s OK to believe these Bruins will be the ones to bring home another championship

The latest occasion being Sunday when they set the NHL single-season record for victories, netting No. 63 . The milestone win for the it’s-always-sunny Bruins in Philadelphia was punctuated with style, panache, and a healthy serving of Pasta. David Pastrnak registered a hat trick to reach 60 goals. It was storybook stuff in a fairy tale season.

But it’s time to stop waiting for the other skate to drop during a revelatory, record-setting season. These aren’t your jaded Gen X’ers Bruins . They keep proving that over and over again.

Even with a dozen championships since the turn of the century, there remains an innate, ineffable pessimism attached to the Boston sports fan experience. It means bracing for the worst to befall your team to protect yourself. No fan base embodies that feeling more than the Bruins faithful.

Advertisement

Pastrnak has played a sizable role in the Bruins' success. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Instead of bracing for an inevitable letdown in the Stanley Cup playoffs, embrace the fact the Bruins are engraving their names on the list of the most dominant single-season teams in North American professional sports history. Think the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the 1996 Chicago Bulls, or the 1998 New York Yankees. We’re witnessing high-level history.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With a 63-12-5 record and 131 points entering Tuesday’s home finale with the Washington Capitals, it’s hard to argue the Bruins aren’t tracking in that iconic team direction. They’ve carved their way through the opposition and hockey history. Next up, crossing out the hallowed 1976-77 Canadiens as the title-holders for most points in a season (132) by accumulating a pair of points over the final two contests, including a fitting finale in Montreal.

We can keep conjuring up reasons the Bruins will falter in the playoffs. Yes, the NHL postseason is the most unpredictable in sports. But more and more the Bruins look like a wire-to-wire winner.

Advertisement

Add them to the aforementioned list of sublime seasons that also includes the 1927 New York Yankees; the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers, who won 69 games and had an NBA-record 33-game winning streak; and the 1985 Chicago Bears. All those teams won it all.

Negative New Englander nature is to expect the Bruins to collapse when it counts. But find me the hockey Achilles’ heel of this club.

They have great goaltending with Jeremy Swayman matching the play of surefire Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark post-All-Star break. They have Pastrnak potting goals like his surname is Esposito. Their blue line is so deep after the addition of Dmitry Orlov at the trade deadline that their defensemen could brandish badges.

Secondary scoring — a traditional Bruins bête noire — isn’t an issue with nine players scoring 15 goals or more and the return of Taylor Hall. They have elder statesman Patrice Bergeron as the club conscience.

They are compelling, entertaining, consistent, and dominant under coach Jim Montgomery, who gives off Professor Charles Xavier vibes for you X-Men comic book fans. Sometimes it feels like these Bruins possess superpowers.

The Bruins are an astonishing +123 in goal differential. No other NHL outfit this season is above +65. According to esteemed Globe pucks chronicler Kevin Paul Dupont, the Bruins didn’t trail for a single second in more than half of their first 80 games this season, an astonishing feat.

A Black and Gold fold in the spring feels increasingly unlikely. Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and betting against the Bruins feels foolhardy.

Advertisement

How far can Jim Montgomery and the Bruins get this postseason? Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Bruins resemble an amalgam of two prior Boston championship teams — the 2013 Red Sox and the 2018 Sox.

They’re a championship-caliber team that emerged from nowhere like the 2013 Sox, the ultimate team of destiny. Like the 2018 Sox, they’re a wire-to-wire juggernaut that possesses all the answers and is rewriting the franchise record books.

Here’s what Montgomery said after the Bruins broke the NHL single-season wins record.

“No relief. Just gratitude, a peaceful feeling, because this group everything has felt right,” said the Bruins bench boss. “We expect good things to happen because we believe we play the right way.”

We used to talk about the Bruins’ compete level. But now their belief level is off the charts.

Plus, the Bruins aren’t even operating at peak efficiency. Brad Marchand is having a pedestrian season by his standards. No. 63 woke up Tuesday mired in a 16-game goal-less drought. His 20 goals are his fewest in a full NHL season since he scored 21 his rookie year.

You might remember that 2010-11 season for something else. It ended with the Bruins lifting the Stanley Cup.

The last time the Bruins reached the Cup Final in 2019, when they scarred their fans by dropping Game 7 on Garden ice, Marchand tied for tops in the NHL playoffs with 23 points. Heavy hips or not, it’s hard to believe he won’t rediscover his scoring touch for the postseason.

Advertisement

If you’re not buying into the Bruins, you’re basing it on the past and the sports joy asceticism that’s part and parcel of being a Boston sports fan of a certain age. There’s a lot pucks PTSD inflicted by the Bruins over the years. Fair.

Yes, there are great regular-season teams that represent worst-case scenarios for some fatalistic Spoke-Believers to live in fear of.

You don’t want to be like the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who tied the MLB record for regular-season wins with 116; the 2007 Patriots, who authored the only 16-0 regular season; the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won an NBA-record 73 games; or the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, who shared the previous NHL record for wins in a season with 62.

Those are all great single-season teams that saw their brilliance reduced to a historical footnote when they crash-landed short of championships.

The Bruins’ resplendent regular season certainly adds pressure to their pursuit of hockey’s Holy Grail. But, just like everything else this season, they seem totally unfazed.

“We don’t talk about winning the Stanley Cup now,” said Montgomery. “We talk about Game 1. That’s going to be our focus. Not looking too far ahead … that creates anxiety.

“We believe in staying present and our process allows us to have success. That’s a simple way of saying that we like to live in the moment. We’re not looking at June. We’re looking at April 17.”

Advertisement

They’re looking at April 17, the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They’re looking at the 16 wins required to lift the Stanley Cup.

Sometimes a team is not too good to be true. It’s too good not to buy into its championship fate.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.