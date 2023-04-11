How the city of Boston will mark 10 years since the Marathon bombings

A private gathering and wreath laying will be held in the early morning of April 15 at the memorial sites for those who lost loved ones in 2013, with honor guards from the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Boston Emergency Medical Services, and Suffolk County Sheriff Department present throughout the day.

Since 2015, the city has observed One Boston Day each April 15 in honor of the victims of the attack. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced events for this year’s observance on the Saturday before the race.

The 2023 Boston Marathon marks 10 years since bombs went off at the finish line, killing three and injuring hundreds more.

Public events

▪ 8 a.m.: The BAA 5K begins with the start and finish line in Boston Common.

▪ After the 5K: Boylston Street will be opened between Dartmouth and Fairfield Streets for the public to visit the memorial sites.

▪ 2:30 p.m.: The public can join members of the One Fund Community, Governor Maura Healey, Mayor Wu, first responders, hospital leaders, BAA leadership, and local running groups for the dedication of the commemorative finish line and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

“Every year we come together on One Boston Day to remember the courage, strength, and resilience shown by our city’s people in 2013,” Wu said in a statement. “As we mark 10 years, we will gather together in community on April 15 to remember the lives that were lost, the many injured, and the spirit of humanity displayed that day. As we honor those forever impacted, people in all corners of our City will be giving back in a number of ways, and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Members of the 2013 Red Sox will also join the celebration.

Service events

Neighborhood civic groups, hospitals, city departments, and more are hosting service events for the public on One Boston Day, which range from neighborhood cleanups to a shoe drive. A full list is available on boston.gov/one-boston.

Red Sox events

The Red Sox are also marking the anniversary of the bombing with events around their home series against the Angels.

Ahead of Saturday’s 4:10 p.m. game, there will be a special pregame ceremony commemorating One Boston Day. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 3:30 p.m.

