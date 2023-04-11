2023 Boston Marathon: See the street closures, parking restrictions, and T changes

The Boston Marathon is approaching, beckoning thousands of visitors to the city to watch as participants — including an impressive number of elite athletes — compete in one of the most fabled road races.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the bombings, and a number of remembrance events have been scheduled to honor the occasion. City officials are urging those who plan on attending events and the marathon to take public transit or walk. Spectators can also expect a large police presence along the 26.2-mile course.
Street closures and restrictions go into effect ahead of the race, however. Here’s a look at what to expect:
Boston Marathon road closures
Roadway closures on Saturday, April 15:
- Charles Street, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Arlington Street, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street
- Commonwealth Avenue Outbound, from Arlington Street to Charlesgate West
- Charlesgate West, from Commonwealth Avenue Outbound to Commonwealth Avenue Inbound
- Commonwealth Avenue Inbound, from Charlesgate West to Hereford Street
- Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Boylston Street, from Dalton Street to Charles Street
- Boylston Street, from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
- Dartmouth Street, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Newbury Street, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
- Exeter Street, from Newbury to Boylston Street
Parking Restrictions
No stopping April 5 to April 16:
- Blagden Street, (south side, opposite side of Library) Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street for HP parking
- Boylston Street, (both sides) Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
- Boylston Street, Dartmouth Street (from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street)
- Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street
No stopping April 10 to April 20:
- Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway
No stopping April 12 to April 18:
- Exeter Street, Alley 441 to Boylston Street
No stopping April 13 to April 17:
- Trinity Street, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No stopping Friday, Saturday, and Monday — April 14, 15, and 17:
- Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street
- Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street, unless otherwise posted
- Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
- Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington avenue, No stopping Thursday to Monday, an east side from Boylston Street to Blagden Street
No stopping Saturday to Monday — April 15 to April 17:
- Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)
- Berkley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street
- Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street
- Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street
- Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street
- Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
No stopping Sunday and Monday, April 16 and April 17:
- Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436
- Newbury Street, for media vehicles from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street
No stopping Saturday from 12:01 a.m. through 3 p.m. on April 17:
- Newbury Street, Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
No stopping Monday, April 17:
- Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street
- Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
- Beacon Street, Brighton from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Town Line
- Beacon Street, Back Bay from Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Berkley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted
- Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
- Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted
- Boylston Street, from Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street
- Charles Street, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Charles Street South, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Chestnut Hill Avenue, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
- Clarendon Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted
- Cleveland Circle, (Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground and parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours
- Columbus Avenue, from Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, from Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)
- Commonwealth Avenue, from Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)
- Congress Street, from State Street to Hanover Street
- Dalton Street, from Boylston Street to Clearway Street
- Dartmouth Street, from Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
- Deerfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- East Dedham Street, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
- Exeter Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Fairfield Street, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Gloucester Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Hanover Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Commercial Street
- Huntington Avenue, from Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Kenmore Street, from Newbury Street to Beacon Street
- Nassau Street, (both sides) from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
- New Chardon Street, from Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
- Newbury Street, from Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
- Plympton Street, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
- Providence Street, from Arlington Street to Berkley Street
- Raleigh Street, form Bay State Road to Beacon Street
- State Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Washington Street
- Stanhope Street, from Berkley Street to Clarendon Street
- Scotia Street, from Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
- St. Cecilia Street, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Tremont Street, (both sides) from Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street
- Washington Street, Both sides, from Oak Street to Nassau Street. East side (even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street.
- Washington Street, (both sides) from Winter Street to State Street
- Winter Street, (both sides) from Tremont Street to Washington Street
Changes to MBTA service on Monday, April 17:
Station closures
- Copley Station is closed for the entire day. South Street, Kent Street, and Saint Mary’s Street stations are closed from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.
- The MBTA may adjust service or temporarily close additional stations near the finish line.
Subway
- The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule. There will be additional service before and after the race.
- Bikes are not allowed on the subway on the day of the marathon.
- Riders should budget additional travel time and expect delays in service due to speed restrictions in place in a number of areas along the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines.
Commuter Rail
- All Commuter Rail lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
- Bikes are not allowed on the Framingham/Worcester Line on the day of the marathon. They are also restricted on that line starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Bus
- All buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. They may be detoured.
- The MBTA said to check for the latest bus diversion information.
The RIDE
- The RIDE will operate on a regular weekday schedule. It may be detoured.
Ferry
- Ferries will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
T stops along the Boston Marathon route
Locate a T stop near your viewing spot, then use the trip planner to find out how to get there.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.