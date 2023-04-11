2023 Boston Marathon: See the street closures, parking restrictions, and T changes

The Boston Marathon is approaching, beckoning thousands of visitors to the city to watch as participants — including an impressive number of elite athletes — compete in one of the most fabled road races.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the bombings, and a number of remembrance events have been scheduled to honor the occasion. City officials are urging those who plan on attending events and the marathon to take public transit or walk. Spectators can also expect a large police presence along the 26.2-mile course.