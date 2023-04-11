Boston University goalie Drew Commesso signs with Blackhawks; Lane Hutson returning for sophomore season

In three seasons with the Terriers, Commesso went 43-22-4 with a 2.57 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.

In an expected move, Boston University goalie Drew Commesso will forgo his senior season and has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, the organization announced Tuesday. Commesso will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on a professional tryout contract.

Drew Commesso celebrated with his Boston University teammates after the Terriers clinched a spot in the 2023 Frozen Four.

This past season, he posted a 24-8-0 record with a 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage to lead BU to its first Frozen Four appearance since 2015. The Norwell native was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Manchester Regional after he stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced over two games.

The Terriers received some good news when First Team All-American Lane Hutson announced on Instagram that he would return for his sophomore season.

The native of North Barrington, Ill., was chosen as Hockey East Rookie of the Year after becoming the highest-scoring freshman defenseman in league history with 15 goals and 33 assists, surpassing Brian Leetch, who posted 47 for Boston College in 1986-87.

Hutson also became the first freshman since Leetch to win the Walter Brown Award, given to the best American-born Division 1 men’s player in New England. He led all defensemen nationally in goals and points (48).

He was named MVP of the Hockey East tournament after scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to give the Terriers their first title since 2018.

