Bruins break NHL’s all-time record for points in a season

Linus Ullmark also tied Pete Peeters for most wins by a Bruins goalie in one season. Ullmark improved to an astounding 40-6-1 and could have the chance to own the club’s all-time mark if he gets the nod Thursday night in Montreal and beats the Canadiens in the final game of the regular season.

Now 64-12-5, the Bruins broke the league mark of 132 points set by the powerhouse Montreal Canadiens in the 80-game season of 1976-77. The Habs set that record nearly 30 years before the NHL implemented overtime and the shootout, giving clubs added opportunities to add to their points total.

Already with substantial acreage gained this season in the NHL record book, the Bruins on Tuesday night added to their Black-and-Gold land grab with a 5-2 win over the Capitals at the Garden that lifted them to a league-record 133 points for the season.

However, Ullmark exited the action midway through the third period Tuesday night, after needing extra time to get upright in his crease following a routine move in net to cover a post.

Jeremy Swayman, who inherited a 4-2 lead, took over the net for the final 10 minutes of the night. The Bruins did not offer an update on Ullmark’s condition prior to game’s end.

Ullmark, the surefire Vezina Trophy winner, has been the obvious choice to start the postseason in net for the Bruins and possibly remain their for the duration. He has been injury-free all season.

Second-period power-play goals by Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi paced the victory. Marchand’s goal, which provided the 1-0 lead, was his first since March 9, ending a 16-game drought for the top-line left winger.

The Bruins on Sunday, with their 5-3 win in Philly, broke the league record of 62 wins, set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins closed out their regular-season home-ice schedule with a franchise-best mark of 34-4-3. As of Tuesday morning, seven teams didn’t have 34 wins for the season, home and road records combined.

The Bruins scored twice on the power play for only the second time since Dec. 19.

Tomas Nosek boosted the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, connecting on a sharp wrister in the slot off of a Capitals turnover. He promptly retrieved the puck as a memento, the goal signifying his 100th career point.

Ex-Capitals winger Garnet Hathaway also scored in the third, only 36 seconds after a Tom Wilson goal cut the Bruins’ lead to 3-2.

Jake DeBrusk closed the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:11 to go.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.