Why does David Pastrnak wear a shirt for a roofing company in St. Louis? Because the Bruins love to rep their own.

In December, he roasted a reporter who showed up in a fleece zip-up that looked like it was plucked from the summer sale rack at the Acadia National Park gift shop. (I liked the outdoorsy print.)

Jim Montgomery’s glass-half-full positivity doesn’t leave him empty when it’s time to throw a chirp around the rink.

The reply — that he never has to think about what he’s wearing, given the amount of time he spends in team-issued apparel — was met with an appreciative tone.

“I know, right?” said the Bruins coach, wearing cushy sandals embroidered with the team’s alternate logo and his initials. “It’s like Christmas every day in this league.”

Montgomery, like the players he coaches, is awash in free Black-and-Gold gear. The equipment staff — Keith Robinson, Matt Falconer, and Keith Babineau — delivers hats, T-shirts, jackets, and workout clothes at nearly a moment’s notice. That is the standard off-ice attire.

But the Bruins’ closeness is evident in how often they choose to represent their own.

Logos of family businesses run by the parents of Charlie McAvoy and Trent Frederic pop up during interviews. Players work out in T-shirts honoring David Krejci’s 1,000th game and Nick Foligno’s foundation.

Krejci liked David Pastrnak’s “DP88″ hat so much he swiped one, and often wears it after practice. Connor Clifton warms up in a Jake DeBrusk-inspired shirt with a faux movie title: “From DeBrusk ‘Til Dawn.” It has become their thing.

To celebrate scoring his 60th goal of the season, David Pastrnak wore his own "DP88" hat Sunday to speak with the media. Matt Porter/Globe staff

“I think it’s just fun,” said netminder Linus Ullmark, in his second year on the team. “At first I had no idea. What are these clothes? Why are you guys wearing this stuff? What about the Spoked-B?

“I’m all for it. It’s a little fun gimmick we have. People around the league seem to see it, when you meet up with someone and you’re wearing … McAvoy Plumbing. What?

“Then you have guys like Marchy who walk around wearing no shirt all the time,” Ullmark said across the room, hitting a grinning, half-dressed Brad Marchand in stride.

Marchand, given his name recognition in the sport, has opted in to a few commercial ventures, including a Cinnamon Toast Crunch knock-off (March Munch) and a line of hunting-themed apparel mockingly described by former teammate Gregory Campbell as his “triangle hats.”

Brad Marchand sporting a hat from his own hunting-inspired line. Bruins/Zoom

Campbell was giving his pal a hard time on the April 2020 Zoom call reunion for chasing a buck. At a Bruins game in a road city, though, it’s not uncommon to spot a March & Mill Co. arrowhead on someone’s head or chest.

This trend seems to have started with McAvoy Plumbing shirts. Leading into the 2019 Stanley Cup run, Anders Bjork liked wearing one to honor his Charlestown roommate. Eventually, a box arrived from Long Beach, N.Y., and most everyone has one.

“Anyone who doesn’t, there’s a box of them in the other room,” said McAvoy.

As you’d expect, his father gets a kick out of seeing the hottest hockey team on the planet wearing the logo of a company his son’s great-grandfather started in 1926.

“It means everything to him,” McAvoy said.

Connor Clifton rocked his Frederic Roofing shirt during the 2021 playoffs. Bruins/Zoom

Frederic Roofing, established in 1929, is four generations into the shingle-and-sheet-metal business. Moving 100 items through an online store is no cause for a pivot, but until Bruins fans started messaging them, shirts with the company slogan (“For a hole in your roof, or a whole new roof”) were worn almost exclusively by roofers in greater St. Louis, and by a few NHLers who were friendly with the Frederics.

“Hard to say,” said Grant Frederic, when asked what impact the sudden retail influx could have on the company. “Probably not a ton because we don’t service anywhere in Boston, and that’s where a lot of our shirts have gone to.”

A few weeks ago, he spotted an order under the name Coyle.

Yes, his younger brother texted back, that was his linemate’s shipping address. He needed a restock.

“I love it,” Charlie Coyle said in December of his favorite Frederic Roofing hat. “Seeing where everyone comes from, what their family does, what their dads do for work, how they were brought up. They just go to work every day and work hard, blue-collar people. I think people eat that up. They love wearing that stuff and supporting it.

“Because they deserve it — they worked their whole life, they gave their kids opportunities, and look where they are now. That’s because of the job you did, the work you did, the work you do every day. It really hits home for guys. They love being a part of it.”

Nick Foligno laced up his skates earlier this season. On the seat next to him was a shirt for his children's charity. It's not hard to find another Bruin wearing one of these shirts. Matt Porter/Globe Staff

Bruins players were quick to embrace the T-shirts Nick Foligno gave them to support his children’s charity, and not just because of the design (a heart on fire with crossed sticks under “BOSTON”). The Hearts Playbook was set up to help kids like Nick and Janelle Foligno’s 9-year-old daughter, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect.

“Milana is an absolute warrior,” Ullmark said.

Last month, Foligno commissioned a Columbus company for hats to commemorate Krejci’s 1,000th game. They were embroidered with “1Krejci,” the Czech flag, and the initials of the longtime Bruin’s wife and children. Players still wear them.

“It’s a family in here, so when your family has something to be proud of, I think guys like to show it off a little bit,” the former Blue Jackets captain said in December. “I think it’s cool to see about people’s families and where they grew up and how they grew up.

“The stories we hear from Freddy and his dad’s roofing company are some pretty hilarious ones. Same with Charlie. It’s neat to hear. I think it creates the bond. We talk about that in this room. It naturally creates a bond when guys are happy to rep your family’s company and guys are proud of that.”

Of the Spoked-B workout apparel, playoff gear often stays in the rotation for years, reminding the wearer of long and memorable runs of the past. They eagerly await a new shipment.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.