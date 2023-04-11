Bruins were looking to break another record Tuesday night vs. Capitals

On Sunday evening, with their 5-3 win over the Flyers, the Bruins banked their 63rd win of the season, breaking the all-time mark held by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning. David Pastrnak also scored his 60th goal this season, becoming only the 23rd NHLer to do so.

The Bruins, who carried a league-best 63-12-5 mark into their game at the Garden against the Capitals, entered the evening with 131 points, aware that a win would deliver the record (133 points), and a loss in overtime (or shootout) would pull them even with the legendary 1976-77 Habs.

Already with substantial acreage gained in the NHL record book, the Bruins on Tuesday night had the chance to add to their land grab by tying or breaking the Canadiens’ record of 132 points in a season.

Yet to know who they’ll face in Round 1 of the playoffs (to begin Monday or Tuesday at the Garden), the Bruins wrap up the 82-game regular season Thursday night in Montreal.

The 1976-77 Canadiens, their cupboard stocked with Hall of Fame talent, secured their 132 points over an 80-game season.

Along with setting the points mark, they also rolled up the greatest one-season goal differential (plus-216) in league history, a mark that seems destined not be broken, even now in an era when scoring finally is on the upswing.

In that 1976-77 season, the Habs scored 387 goals and gave up 171. Likewise, the Bruins played their 80th game on Sunday in Philadelphia and came into Tuesday having allowed 171 goals.

However, the Bruins came into Game No. 81 with 295 goals, second in the NHL to the Oilers (318), and 92 short of what that powerhouse Habs team produced nearly a half-century ago.

Record of his own?

Linus Ullmark, wrapping up his second season with the Bruins after leaving Buffalo as a free agent in the summer of 2021, was in net vs. the Capitals. He, too, was chasing history.

Ullmark, who entered with a 39-6-1 record in 48 appearances, aimed to equal the franchise win mark of 40 wins that Pete Peeters posted in 1982-83.

Acquired in the June 1982 swap by then-GM Harry Sinden that shipped defenseman Brad McCrimmon to the Flyers, Peeters thrived right away on a club coached by legendary netminder Gerry Cheevers (his name on the Cup in 1970 and ‘72). The 25-year-old Peeters finished that Vezina-winning season with a 40-11-9 mark, appearing in 62 games, the rest of the assignments handled by Marco Baron and Mike Moffat.

Many NHL clubs today are reluctant to have their goalies, even distinct No. 1s, work 60 games or more, diminishing their chances to reach the 40-win plateau. As of Tuesday morning, five stoppers this season had made 60 appearances, led by Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Nashville’s Juuse Saros, each with 63. Hellebuyck had 36 wins and Saros 32.

The 29-year-old Ullmark might have had a shot at topping 50 wins this season had he appeared in 63 games, assuming he sustained the same winning percentage. If so, he would have set the league’s all-time mark for a season, eclipsing the 48 posted by Braden Holtby (Washington, 2015-16) and Martin Brodeur (New Jersey, 2006-07).

Krejci’s ‘best day’

David Krejci did not suit up to face the Capitals. The veteran pivot also will be held out of the lineup Thursday.

Krejci was on the ice, performing skating and shooting drills, prior to the club’s morning-of-game workout in Brighton. Coach Jim Montgomery did not declare the slick center good to go for the playoff opener next week, but he was hinting that way.

“Today was his best day,” said Montgomery. “So that has us optimistic about where he’s going to be in Game 1.”

Joining Krejci on the sideline for Game No. 81: defenseman Jakub Zboril and winger Jakub Lauko.

With Krejci down for a fifth straight game, Montgomery again had Pavel Zacha centering the No. 2 line, flanked by Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak, the latter of whom rifled home goals 58, 59, and 60 with Zacha as his pivot Sunday in Philadelphia.

All three of Pastrnak’s goals, accounting for his third hat trick this season, came at even strength. His other two “hatties” each included a power-play strike.

Perfect goal

Postgame in Philly, Pastrnak noted the club’s desire over the last two games would to become “perfect for the playoffs.”

A noble goal, albeit impossible to achieve.

“You can try to be perfect in your execution,” noted Montgomery, “but you know the other team is trying to be perfect, as well.”

Montgomery smiled slightly when noting that he was “surprised” to hear Pastrnak focusing on perfection.

“It’s good that he’s thinking that way,” said the coach.

Time will tell

Montgomery said he was “leaning toward” naming Jeremy Swayman his starting goalie for the closer in Montreal, but he was awaiting Tuesday night’s outcome before making the decision. It’s possible he was hedging in case Ullmark didn’t clinch No. 40 vs. the Capitals, thus allowing the Swedish stopper a second crack at it, if he so desired … Derek Forbort, working his way back from a foot injury sustained March 16 in Winnipeg, for the first time practiced with the full squad Tuesday morning. He must have been pushing it a little because Montgomery said he expected the defenseman would participate in a merlot sweater, meaning he was not to engage in contact. “He still has boxes to check,” said Montgomery. That’s typically code for: not medically cleared to play … Craig Smith, wheeled to the Capitals at the trade deadline as part of the price the Bruins paid to acquire Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, faced his old team for the first time since the swap. The Bruins in Seattle the day of the trade, Montgomery met with Smith in the team hotel to deliver the news. “Smitty’s a great person and he really helped us the last couple of years,” said Montgomery. “And he’s someone loved and cared about by his teammates.” … Montgomery said he was uncertain how many players will be recalled from AHL Providence for the playoffs, noting he has yet to talk numbers with GM Don Sweeney. “They’re trying to win a championship, too,” Montgomery said. “So I don’t expect anybody to be with us right away.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.