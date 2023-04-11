fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics will face Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here’s when they’ll start the series.

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Derrick White (left) and the Celtics were 3-0 against Trae Young and the Hawks this season.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

On the heels of Atlanta’s 116-105 win over Miami Tuesday night, the Celtics will open their best-of-seven playoff series Saturday against the Hawks at TD Garden.

Celtics playoff schedule

Game 1: at Boston, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

*Game 5: TBD

*Game 6: TBD

*Game 7: TBD

*if necessary

Boston was 3-0 against the Hawks in the regular season, with wins of 25, 9 and 6 points.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

