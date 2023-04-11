Celtics will face Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here’s when they’ll start the series.

On the heels of Atlanta’s 116-105 win over Miami Tuesday night, the Celtics will open their best-of-seven playoff series Saturday against the Hawks at TD Garden.
Celtics playoff schedule
Game 1: at Boston, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
*Game 5: TBD
*Game 6: TBD
*Game 7: TBD
*if necessary
Boston was 3-0 against the Hawks in the regular season, with wins of 25, 9 and 6 points.
