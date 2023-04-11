EMass girls’ softball: With a staggering 28-strikeout performance, North Attleborough senior Kelly Colleran headlines Players of the Week

Taylor Dolan, Cardinal Spellman –– The junior kicked off the week with a double and home run along with 12 strikeouts in a 13-1 nonleague win against Ursuline Academy. Then Dolan put up an 11-strikeout performance and clubbed a two-run homer in a 6-3 nonleague victory vs. West Bridgewater.

Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough –– The Boston University-bound senior dazzled in two games: 19 punchouts in a 2-1 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex 2-1 loss to top-ranked Taunton, followed by a staggering 28 strikeouts in a 5-2, 11-inning victory over Mansfield Monday.

Soline Fisher, Arlington –– The sophomore was 4 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and struck out nine, earning the win in a 6-4 Middlesex League triumph over Wakefield. Fisher also clubbed a pair of homers with six RBIs in a league victory against Wilmington.

Cece Imbimbo, Burlington –– A Merrimack commit, the senior captain struck out 15 in a key 5-4 Middlesex League Liberty win over No. 19 Reading. She followed with a complete game, nine-strikeout performance and drove in four runs in an 8-2 victory against Lexington.

Sophia Levering, Nobles –– A junior from Westwood, Levering finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs in a 9-6 victory against St. Paul’s before contributing another three RBIs in a 14-4 triumph vs. Worcester Academy.

Peyton Lightbody, Malden –– The senior hurled a no-hitter, striking out 12 in a 12-1 Greater Boston League win over Chelsea. She also smacked a three-run home run.

Molly Portschert, Andover –– Making her first career start, the freshman tossed a complete game one-hitter, striking out six without issuing a free pass in a 7-0 nonleague win over Shrewsbury.

