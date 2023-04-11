For Erika Kemp, running the Boston Marathon is about representation as much as competition

She also will have a home-field advantage because she lives in Boston, which allows her to regularly train on the marathon course.

For starters, she has never competed in a marathon, unlike all but two others in the highly accomplished field that will surround her — including 16 athletes who have run less than 2 hours and 21 minutes, five past Boston champions , and many others who have been on the podium at major marathons.

When Erika Kemp toes the starting line in Hopkinton for the 2023 Boston Marathon , she’ll do so with a unique perspective compared with her elite competitors.

Kemp also will be one of the few Black Americans in the women’s elite field. Highly competitive marathoning has not had as many Black American women as shorter distances, such as sprints, but Kemp believes her participation will help increase representation.

”The longer the distances and the more you get into that endurance-sport space, you definitely see a lot less people that look like me,” Kemp said. “I’ve started to get [messages] from people after races thanking me for showing up and running my race and just being out there.

“That kind of brings it back to my attention that there are people watching, and there are people who are encouraged by someone that looks like them being on that start line. It definitely makes me more excited to show up and put my best foot forward.”

Kemp, 28, will be part of one of the most incredible professional fields in the race’s 127-year history, and although she has not yet raced 26.2 miles, she is not a stranger to distance running or standing atop a podium.

After graduating from North Carolina State, where she was a six-time All-American in cross-country and track, Kemp moved to Boston in 2018 to begin her professional career with the BAA’s High Performance Team. She has placed first or second in road races from 5 kilometers to 25K, including wins in the 2019 15K and 2021 20K US championships. It seemed like only a matter of time before Kemp would give the marathon a try.

Professional runners debuting in the marathon must have run a half marathon with a time faster than 1 hour, 11 minutes. Kemp has done so twice, most recently in January when she set her half marathon personal record at the Houston Half Marathon with a time of 1:10:14.

The time also qualified her for the 2024 US Olympic marathon trials. Kemp wants at least one attempt at the full marathon distance before the trials, which will be Feb. 3 in Orlando, Fla.

Kemp was a six-time All-American in cross-country and track at North Carolina State. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Running a spring marathon will give Kemp plenty of time to recover and improve before the trials. She had other options but Boston made the most sense.

“It kind of felt like it had to be Boston,” she said. “I’ve lived here for five years. When I was with the BAA, I got to be a part of different aspects of the marathon, especially behind the scenes on the days leading up to it, interviewing my fellow pros [as a host of the BAA’s Fan Fest].

“I think being that close to it for so long just kind of really made me want to do it myself.”

After four years with the BAA’s High Performance Team, Kemp decided not to re-sign when her contract expired at the end of 2022. After starting 2023 unsponsored and without a coach, she recently signed a sponsorship deal with Brooks and began working with Providence-based coach Kurt Benninger, the head cross-country coach and assistant track coach at Brown who also coaches a small group of professional athletes.

“I just really enjoy being in New England. Growing up in the Northeast, it’s just a very comfortable place for me,” said Kemp, who grew up in Mount Holly, N.J. “And when you’re not training, you do have to live a normal life. So being somewhere you’re happy is very important.”

Living close to the late miles of the Boston Marathon course in Allston, Kemp is very familiar with the second half of the route but realized on a training run in February that she needed to familiarize herself a bit more with its early miles.

The plan in February was for a 20-mile run on Miles 3-23.

“Right around Wellesley and Newton, it does matter what side of the road you’re on, and I just happened to be on the wrong side,” said Kemp. “So when I continued on straight, it took me off course.”

She was so focused on her workout that by the time she realized that she was on Route 9 and no longer on the marathon course, she was close to Brookline and just continued home, tallying 23 miles for the day.

After sharing her story of getting lost on the course in Runner’s World, Kemp received messages from local runners who had made the same mistake; she felt better knowing she was not the only one to make the error.

“Thankfully, on race day, everything is clearly marked,” she joked.

It may be a stretch to think Kemp can win against this field in her first marathon, but she is hoping to keep up with the top women. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Running historian Gary Corbitt, son of Ted Corbitt, the first Black American to represent the US in the Olympic Marathon in 1952, maintains a list of US-born Black women who have run a sub-3:00 marathon. The list includes just 28 women, dating back to Marilyn Beavans, who came in second in Boston in 1979 in 2:49:56. The fastest time on the list belongs to Samia Akbar, who ran 2:34:14 at the New York City Marathon in 2006.

Although Kemp didn’t share a specific time goal, she said she hopes to “be competitive” in the pro field, and that would land her at or near the top of that list.

By lining up in Hopkinton Monday, Kemp is increasing representation at the highest level, at a race that draws the attention of more than just the average running fan.

“It’s one thing to be out there in local races or even national championships, but the Boston Marathon is one of the biggest stages you could be on,” she said. “It’s also such a storied race that people pour themselves into just for a chance to qualify.

“To have the opportunity not just to run it but compete with the top women in the world, as myself and on behalf of all those who have come before me and will surely come after, is amazing.”