Franchy Cordero supplies power, Gerrit Cole looks sharp in Yankees’ 11-2 win

“Another in command, in control outing,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “Especially when it didn’t go his way initially.”

Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first inning before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. The righthander beat the Guardians twice in last year’s AL Division Series.

CLEVELAND — Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer and Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings, powering the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Including the postseason, Cole, who allowed five hits and struck out three, is 10-2 in 13 career starts versus Cleveland.

Cordero, who only signed with the Yankees in March, homered in New York’s five-run third off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) to give Cole a big cushion and help the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener.

“Fired up,” Cole said when asked about getting the quick run support. “It was a good offensive night for us. We had a lot of great at-bats and that put the game away for us, so it was good to see.”

Anthony Rizzo had two RBIs for the Yankees and Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games, the second longest in the majors since 2019. It’s the third longest in New York’s history since 1941.

Down 2-1, the Yankees teed off in the third on Gaddis, who allowed a leadoff double to DJ LeMahieu and then hurt himself by hitting Rizzo with two strikes and walking Gleyber Torres to load the bases.

Willie Calhoun hit an RBI single and Oswaldo Cabrera delivered a sacrifice fly before Cordero connected for his third homer, a shot to right that put the Yankees ahead 6-2.

Cordero has 10 RBIs through his first six games with the Yankees, tying him with Robin Ventura (2002) for the most in franchise history.

“He’s been big for us,” Boone said of Cordero, who spent last season with Boston. “Every home run has been meaningful, and he hits them like the big boys. He mis-hits that ball and it rides out.”

The Guardians, who managed just two runs off Cole in the playoffs, scored twice on the right-hander in the first — and nothing more.

Cole allowed five hits and struck out three. Phil Long/Associated Press

Unable to spot his fastball early, Cole turned to his breaking ball to command the strike zone and the Guardians. Cleveland only managed to get one runner to second base after the first inning against the 32-year-old.

“Early on we hit a couple,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona. “But then even, I mean he sits at 96, 97 [miles per hour]. There were some at-bats like with Josey [Ramírez] where he didn’t even throw a fast ball. When you have to respect three, four different pitches, that’s part of what makes him so good.”