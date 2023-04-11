If Chaim Bloom’s vision was to turn the Red Sox into Tampa Bay North, then Sox fans are having a hard time seeing any similarities to the red-hot Rays

We’re now in the fourth season of Bloom’s tenure as chief baseball officer and it’s clear he left the secret sauce somewhere in Tropicana Field on his way to Fenway Park.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s become an old line, saying Chaim Bloom will turn the Red Sox into Tampa Bay North.

The two organizations looked an ocean apart on Tuesday night as the Rays beat the Sox, 7-2.

The Rays are now 11-0 and have outscored their opponents by an astonishing 63 runs. It’s the best start to a season since the 1987 Brewers were 13-0.

The Brewers, who were in the AL East back then, won 91 games but finished in third place. The Yankees and Blue Jays have to hope history will repeat itself with the Rays.

But Tampa Bay has the pitching that suggests its start is not some wild anomaly.

Shane McClanahan was sharp in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Shane McClanahan carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Bobby Dalbec singled. The Rays had a string of 32 shutout innings snapped when the Sox scored a run on a double-play groundout in the sixth.

The Sox are 9 of 62 (.145) with one extra-base hit and 20 strikeouts in the first two games of the series with the Rays using nine different pitchers.

One of the few positives was the return of Garrett Whitlock to the rotation after hip surgery last fall. He allowed five runs over five innings but threw 85 pitches and hit 96 mph with his sinker.

“I need to get better going forward for sure,” Whitlock said.

The next pitcher to return from the injured list should be Brayan Bello, who allowed one earned run over six innings for Triple A Worcester in what should be his final rehabilitation start.

If the Red Sox are to compete with the Rays, it has to start with better pitching and Bello and Whitlock have the talent to be part of that solution.

The Red Sox clubhouse was hushed after the game, the most noise coming from down the hall where the Rays were celebrating their latest victory with loud music that thumped through the walls.

The Sox took care of business in Detroit at the start of their first road trip, sweeping three games against the rebuilding Tigers. Now they’re the team that looks overmatched against a superior foe and there are still two more games to play here.

“They’re playing good baseball right now,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It’s 11 in a row playing good baseball … You’ve got to tip your hat to them.”

“Good” doesn’t come close to describing how well the Rays are playing. They hit four more home runs and now have 29 on the season, tying Mark McGwire’s 2000 St. Louis Cardinals for the most through 11 games.

Tampa's Isaac Paredes had two hits, including a homer, Tuesday against the Red Sox. Scott Audette/Associated Press

They’re averaging 7.5 runs and have a team OPS of .945 with an earned run average of 1.73.

The Rays also have won 11 straight against the Sox at home. The only bad development at the Trop this season is that they still can’t draw a decent crowd. Only 12,649 fans turned out for the game.

The closest thing the Sox had to a sustained rally came in the ninth inning when Alex Verdugo, Raimel Tapia, and Reese McGuire all singled to produce a two-out run.

But Kiké Hernández struck out swinging at a pitch that ticked off the glove of catcher Francisco Mejía and was thrown out at first to end the game.

“We didn’t stop playing,” Cora said, finding a little bit of solace.

Hernández is hitless in his last 27 at-bats and is 3 for 36 on the season with 13 strikeouts.

The Sox signed Hernández to a one-year contract extension during a series at Tropicana Field last September. At the time Bloom touted his return as the first in a series of moves that would restore the team to contention.

It’s still early in the season. But seven months later, not much has changed.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.