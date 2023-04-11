One last ride: Middleborough’s tight-knit senior class hopes to lead Sachems to a return trip to the Division 3 softball title game

“I’ve been playing with these girls since we were 5 years old,” said Eva Jenness , who starts at second base. “We know how to play as a cohesive unit. There’s trust on the field — we know we can rely on each other and can execute all the right plays.

This season — their final season as teammates on the Middleborough softball team — will mean more than any other to the Sachems eight seniors. Not only is it their last season together, it will also mark the end of an on-field relationship that began a decade ago when they started out playing the sport as young girls before joining forces in middle school.

While that ability to connect on the field often means the difference between a win and a loss for a group that reached last year’s Division 3 state final, the bond the girls have formed through the game has changed them as people, too.

“These relationships have made each of us stronger than we could have ever imagined, in every way possible,” said ace righthander Cassidy Machado, a team captain. “We push each other to be the best we can because we know all of us are capable of doing great things.”

Having such an experienced team can be a blessing, but coach Dan Sylvia knows the players need to be careful about letting it become a curse, encouraging them to forget like last year and approach every foe on this year’s schedule as “their toughest opponent.”

“The advantage with this group is that they’ve been under this system as early as sixth grade . . . and so they understand the system coming [into high school]. They bought in right away,” Sylvia said.

“There’s no doubt about it — we put a lot of pressure on these kids. To put them in a position where when they’re in the postseason, no matter who they play, they won’t play anybody tougher than what they see in the regular season.”

Dan Sylvia, Middleborough High's sixth-year softball coach, sees nothing but success from his senior-laden team. The Sachems, who reached the Division 3 title game last year, are off to a 4-0 start and ranked No. 9 in the Globe Top 20. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Though their freshman year was nullified by COVID-19, this group has taken the program to new heights every year they have been together.

As sophomores, they went undefeated in the regular season. Last year, Sylvia guided the Sachems to a 21-5 record and the program’s first appearance in the Division 3 final, where they fell 8-5 to Greater New Bedford, despite Machado’s 13-strikeout performance.

The Sachems are aiming to return to the D3 championship game this season. But, to get there, Sylvia says the team will need to take it one day — and one game — at a time.

“We’re not looking past that first opponent and thinking about what’s going to happen in that second game of the week or that third game of the week,” Sylvia said. “Everything we do in practice is gearing up for the team we’re going to play the next day.”

And with a 4-0 start this season, that seems to be the right mind-set.

Sylvia wants to build on what his team has learned over the last few years by going back to the basics, defensively.

Though the Sachems, ranked ninth in this week’s Globe top 20, have outscored opponents 35-11, Sylvia says that margin isn’t wide enough.

“We’re giving up too many runs early in the season — [eight] runs in three games is too much.” Sylvia said. “We’re not as highly-leveraged on defense in certain situations.”

Maddie Ryder delivered for Middleborough in a 12-3 win over Abington on Tuesday with a 2-RBI double in the Sachems' South Shore League opener. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Six came in a season-opening win against rival Dighton-Rehoboth.

Fielding the ball is a vital part of a defensive strategy — that’s a given. But protecting the plate on each play starts in the circle with Machado.

Last season, her 173 strikeouts in 22 starts paved the way for her selection as South Shore League MVP. In 21 innings to date, the Nichols College-bound Machado is making a similar mark, racking up 33 strikeouts, with a 2.00 earned run average, and a 1.238 WHIP while holding opposing hitters to a .192 batting average.. In Tuesday’s 12-3 conference victory over host Abington, Machado went the distance in striking out nine batters while allowing two earned runs on six hits in Middleborough’s league opener.

“Cass is a power pitcher,” said third baseman Melody Rees. “That has a huge impact on the game itself.”

In addition to Jenness, Machado, and Rees, the other senior starters are catcher Paige Rooney, center fielder Alex Welch, left fielder Maddie Ryder, shortstop Haley Puzzo, and first baseman Mari Dowler.

Though Sylvia knows the road to a championship will be long, the sixth-year coach is confident this year projects to be the best for his seniors.

“This group — their first year, they went undefeated in the regular season and into the playoffs,” he said. “Next year, they come in, and we go to a state championship game. Each year, we’re taking a step in the right direction. It’s our last opportunity to finish what we started — to bring home a state championship to Middleborough High.”

Extra bases

With six returning starters from last year’s 12-10 squad, Marshfield is off to a 2-1 start, outscoring foes 41-5.

The only blemish is an 8-5 defeat to Hingham, a strong team that looks to make noise alongside the Rams and perennial power Silver Lake in the Patriot League.

“I’m very pleased with the start,” said Marshfield coach Rick Fredericks. “I have some really good hitters, Jess Morrison and Sam Bongiolatti — one through nine [in the lineup] is getting a hit. The key thing is that it’s everybody. It’s not just one through four.”

Morrison, a two-time Patriot League All-Star who committed to Bentley, starts in center field. Bongiolatti has shifted from second base to shortstop, anchoring an infield that has played solid defense.

A pair of freshmen who have played together on the same travel team, pitcher Sofia Blanco and catcher Sarah McIntrye, form the battery.

“I wasn’t sure how we’d be in the circle and defensively,” said Fredericks. “I’m surprised for sure.”

▪ Essex Tech coach Tara Petrocelli-McGloin earned her 200th career win in a 16-1 Commonwealth victory against Shawsheen Tech last Thursday. The Hawks are off to a 3-0 start, outscoring opponents 52-4. Petrocelli-McGloin was 198-42 at Danvers from 2004-15 before coaching at Merrimack (assistant) and Regis (head coach).

▪ Atlantic Charter won the first game in program history with a 10-6 victory over Rising Tide Charter Monday. The Tritons previously competed at the junior varsity level.

▪ Babson senior Lexi Morris, a Lexington resident who was a two-time Catholic Central League All-Star at Arlington Catholic, recorded her 100th career hit in a 7-2 win over Smith at Alumni Field.

Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.